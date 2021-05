Why SkyTV users want to try these 25 new remote control tricks

It’s half a year for millions of kids across the UK, and if you’re looking for something to keep them entertained, it might be a good idea to pick up a Sky Q remote and try these tricks. Maybe. As some of you may not know yet, Sky Q’s remote control has buttons that make it easy to find TV shows, sports, and movies with a simple voice search.

In fact, talking to a remote control with a user who can switch channels, fast forward / rewind content, and turn off set-top boxes with just a question isn’t just about finding what you want to see.

Sky continues to improve its voice technology by regularly introducing upgrades to the platform, adding fun new stuff to entertain during the June vacation, just before kids leave school. did.

For example, you can sing “Let It Go” to find a movie of Frozen or scream “Yaba Daba Doo” to watch a classic episode of The Flintstones.

If you want to give it a try, here are 25 voice command quotes added to SkyQ.

Press the voice button and say Frozen’s “Let it Go”

Or in the case of Scooby Doo, “Scooby-Dooby-Doo”

Toy Story’s “Infinite Beyond”

“Can you fix it? Yes, you can.” Bob the Builder

“What’s wrong with you?” For Looney Tunes

The Flintstones of the Primitive Family “Yabadabadou”

The Lion King’s “Hakuna Matata”

Paw Patrol’s “Paw Patrol is on track”

Peppa Pig’s “O George”

PAW Patrol’s “Chase is in the Case”

“Tinky Winky, Dipsy, La-La, Po” for Teletubbies

Looney Tunes “It’s All People”

Looney Tunes’s “Tweety Pie”

Peppa Pig’s “I love muddy puddles”

“Great Fire of London” for Fireman Sam

“From Octonauts to Headquarters” for Octonauts

“Zoink!” For Scooby Doo

“Aye-aye Captain” of SpongeBob SquarePants

“Go to the Ninja!” For Lego Ninjago

Ben and Holly’s “Magic always leads to trouble”

Toy Story “Buzz Lightyear and Woody”

Blaze & Monster Machine “Let’s Blaze”

Peter Rabbit’s “Dive into it”

Bing “That’s Bing”

Bing’s “Come on Flop”

According to Sky’s new research, “Let it Go,” “Scooby-Dooby-Doo,” and “To Infinity and Beyond” have become the UK’s most memorable children’s television and movie catchphrases.

“Paw Patrol is on track,” Bob the Builder’s “Can you fix it? Yes, you can!” The Flintstones “Yabba Dabba Doo” also appears in the top 50 iconic phrases.

According to a survey, more than two-thirds of children use phrases from their favorite movies and TV shows every day, and more than half of parents quote to understand what their children want to see on TV. I will.

Fraser Stirling, Sky Group Chief Product Officer, said: Easy and quick! “

