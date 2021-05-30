Google, Amazon register for business in Bangladesh





Two of the world’s largest technology giants, Google and Amazon, have obtained a Business Identification Number (BIN) from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), which is a mandatory requirement for any business doing business in Bangladesh.

For the first time in the country, two non-residential companies have registered with BIN, paying 15% VAT on revenue from Bangladesh and submitting a total sales declaration at the end of each year.

The move will speed up the process by which such companies open offices in Bangladesh and clarify how companies like Facebook can register here as well, NBR officials told Business Standards.

Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, NBR’s VAT Online Project Director, said, “We issued a BIN to Google on Monday and to Amazon on Thursday. We registered under the names of Google Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd and Amazon web services Inc, respectively.

“We have already given a copy of the registration documents to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a consultant for both Bangladesh companies.

Last year, Facebook Inc appointed an agent to do business in Bangladesh after facing pressure from NBR. The company’s agent, Httpool, pays VAT to the board, but Facebook doesn’t yet have a BIN in Bangladesh.

Currently, Google operates in 40 countries around the world and has 70 offices, while Amazon has offices in 17 countries. Both companies have local offices and entities in India, including Amazon’s largest office in Hyderabad.

Google is well known for its popular search engines, email services, web browsers, and a variety of online tools, and is used by billions of users every day at work, at home, and on the go. Most of Google’s $ 18.1 billion in revenue in 2020 came from its own advertising service, Google Ads.

The “Other Revenues” list includes revenues from related online, media, and cloud computing businesses such as Play Store, Chromecast, Chromebook, Android, Google Apps, and Google Cloud Platform.

Amazon is ranked as one of the top companies in the world by market capitalization. As of February 5, 2021, Amazon had a market capitalization of $ 1.7 trillion. The company posted a net profit of $ 21.3 billion during the 2020 fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Due to the fast-growing e-commerce sector and the fact that almost every large company is currently advertising on digital media, big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook earn about 3,000 chlores a year from Bangladesh. Industry insiders say they are.

Advertisers pay tech giants with international credit cards. However, there are claims that many people use illegal channels to transfer payments. It does not comply with NBR regulations.

Asked how to do business and pay VAT in Bangladesh after Google and Amazon got the BIN, VAT Online Project Director said, “These companies are e-commerce, advertising, apps, Gmail and others. We already have a big company here through the service.

“It will continue as before, but the process will be regulatory compliant.”

“There are two options for such companies to pay VAT,” said Kazi Mostafizur Rahman. “Appoint an agent to pay VAT in Bangladesh or use a Bangladesh Bank branch in another country. You can carry out the process.

“Companies can also pay online to any bank in Bangladesh and then send an invoice or pay through a foreign bank with a branch here.”

Google and Amazon will now need to submit returns for annual sales, NBR officials said, “They can submit returns online through a local consultant or from their own country.

“But companies want to open an office here to be fully compliant with digital platforms.”

In 2019, the Bangladeshi government took the initiative to put foreign companies under the registration and VAT process.

The company added terms of use to the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) proposal, and many attempts to establish a management panel on Facebook have failed.

After a great deal of effort from Bangladesh, Facebook appointed an agent to Bangladesh in 2020.

Meanwhile, Google, Amazon, Netflix and many other organizations have been trying to register in Bangladesh since 2019. Google and Amazon contacted a Bangladeshi company to obtain registration, but later faced the complexity of VAT law.

In the end, they withdrew due to double taxation, NBR had no process of registering a non-resident company, nor had the ability to pay online.

On condition of anonymity, a consulting firm official said Google and Amazon had overcome the complexity and received the BIN, but there are still problems with having officers in Bangladesh.

“Under existing VAT law, established companies with sales of more than 5 chlores are required to use Sales Data Controller and maintain a purchasing account to submit returns,” said a person familiar with the matter. ..

“But such organizations use their own global platform and do not purchase in Bangladesh. These issues can complicate matters.”

