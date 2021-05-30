They capture the moment when a meteor falls on Indonesia’s most active volcano (video, photo)





The moment when a meteorite suddenly illuminated the Indonesian sky just above Merapi volcano, which is considered to be the most active in the archipelago, was shot this week, and the image became viral on the Web.

A video recorded by a security camera on May 27 shows a bright flash of light piercing the atmospheric land above the mountain before a clear collision near the top of the mountain. These images are a bit blurry, but that’s not the only evidence of a strange phenomenon.

Meteor (21 seconds) seen from Merapi’s CCTV Megadata in Kalitengah Kidul. I want to check cctv mount Agung, so pic.twitter.com / twL5ECvP5F is fine.

– VolcanoYT (@VolcanoYTz) May 28, 2021

Gunarto Song, a local photographer who has been taking pictures of volcanoes on Java for the past few months, was in the area and managed to take pictures. He later shared it on his account Instagram.

A nighttime snapshot from the town of Batu Aliens shows a slightly greenish light that appears to fall directly into the crater. “Suddenly there was a bright ray on the top of Merapi volcano as if it was falling from above. It was very bright and fast. This is a real photo. I had a 4 second exposure,” said the man. I told the local media.

In January of this year, the volcano spewed a large ash pillar and a river of lava flowing down its slopes. The last major eruption of Mount Merapi, 2,900 meters high, in 2010 killed 347 people.

