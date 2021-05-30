Super Mario 64, Super Mario World, Sonic 3D Blast, etc.





Video games have long been a part of our lives, and in 2021 many game franchises are celebrating an important milestone. Some of these franchises include Animal Crossing, which celebrates 20 years in April, and Pokemon, which celebrates 25 years ago in February. With this, ManySpins every month searches the world’s most memorable video games in each country to find all the popular video games in each country. After the analysis, we released a report containing the same data.Read Also-Top 5 Android Games to Try During COVID Lockdown

The company analyzed more than 100 retro games, and the report states that only 18 out of 100 were the most popular in the world. Here you’ll see all the most popular retro games in the world, celebrating an important milestone in 2021 (celebrating 20, 25, 30, or 35 years since its first release). Games for Android: Crash Bandicoot, Arcana Tactics, Queen Rock Tour, etc.

Top 10 retro games in the world

According to the report, the most popular retro game in 34 countries is Super Mario 64, released in 1996. This is the most popular in the United States. The second spot is shared by Metal Slug and Super Mario World, both of which are popular in 19 countries. Metal Slug is the most popular in Argentina and Italy, and Super Mario World is the most popular in Peru, Mexico and Brazil.Read also-Sony reveals a new list of free games under the PlayAtHome initiative

Pandemonium is in 3rd place! Popular in 15 countries. Most popular in the UK.

4th is Sonic 3D Blast (10 countries), 5th is Devil May Cry (9 countries), 6th is Dragon Quest (7 countries), and 7th is Road Rush (6 countries).

Battletoads and Duke Nukem each share 8th place in popularity in 5 countries. 9th place is shared by Mario Kartand Tetris Attack, both celebrating their 25th anniversary. The last position was taken by Bubble Bobble.

Rank The number of most popular countries in the year 1 of video game release. Super Mario 64 1996 34 = 2. Metal Slug 1996 19 = 2. Super Mario World 199119 3. Great mess! 1996 154. Sonic 3D Blast 1996 105. Devil May Cry 2001 96. Dragon Quest 1986 77. Road Rush 19916 = 8. Battletoads 19915 = 8. Duke Nukem 1991 5 = 9. Mario Kart 64 1996 3 = 9. Tetris Attack 1996 310. Bubble Bobble 19862

Apart from this, the only popular game in one country was to return to F-ZERO in Japan, Metroid in Sweden, Tekken 2 in Pakistan, Rolling Thunder in New Zealand, and Wolfenstein Castle in the Czech Republic.

Video game

Release year

Most popular country in

F-Zero 1991 Japan Metroid 1986 Sweden Iron Fist 21996 Pakistan Rolling Thunder 1986 Return to New Zealand Castle Wolfenstein 2001 Czech Republic

In the report, Sonic the Hedgehog, Civilization, Yoshi, The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania, Crash Bandicoot, Residential Evil, Tomb Raider, Animal Crossing, Black and White, Burnout, Iko, Max Payne, Adventure Island Some retro games have been excluded. No search volume data is available for these.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos