Google, Facebook and WhatsApp are starting to comply with IT rules, Twitter hasn’t taken a step yet





Large digital companies like Google and Facebook have begun updating their websites to reflect the appointment of a grievance officer under the recently enforced new social media rules.

According to government sources, large social media companies such as Google, Facebook and WhatsApp share details with the IT ministry according to the requirements of the new digital rules, but Twitter has not yet followed the standards.

The new rule requires key social media intermediaries (intermediaries with other 500,000 rupee users) to appoint grievance officers, node officers, and chief compliance officers. These personnel must be resident in India.

According to industry sources, Facebook and WhatsApp have already shared compliance reports with the Department of Electronics and Technology, and details of the new appointed grievance officer have been updated to replace existing information on these platforms. I will.

Google’s Contact page details Joe Grier as a contact person with a Mountain View address in the United States. This page also contains details on YouTube’s grievance mechanism.

In accordance with the rules, all intermediaries must prominently publish the name and contact details of the grievance officer and the mechanism by which the user or victim files a complaint on the website, app, or both. ..

The grievance officer must approve the complaint within 24 hours and process such complaint within 15 days from the date of receipt. Receive and approve orders, notices, or instructions issued by the authorities.

Government sources on Friday said Twitter did not follow the norms.

They added that Twitter did not send the Chief Compliance Officer’s details to the IT Department, but shared the details of the law firm’s contact person and grievance officer at Node.

This was pointed out if IT regulations explicitly require that these designated officers of important social media platforms are employees of the company and reside in India.

Twitter did not respond to email inquiries about the issue, but its website mentions Dharmendra Chatur as “Indian Resident Grievance Officer (provisional).”

Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp also did not respond to detailed email queries regarding the appointment of personnel required by the new IT rules.

Sources previously said that in addition to Google, Facebook and WhatsApp, other important social media intermediaries such as Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn also share details with the ministry according to the requirements of IT standards. ..

The new rule requires social media companies to remove flagged content within 36 hours and flagged content such as nudity and pornography within 24 hours.

The center states that the new rules are designed to prevent platform abuse and misuse and provide users with a powerful forum for grievance handling.

If you violate the rules, these platforms will lose their intermediate status, which is exempt from liability for hosted third-party data. In other words, they may be liable for criminal proceedings in case of complaint.

After the new standards came into force on May 26, the IT ministry enthusiastically urged key social media companies to report compliance immediately and provide details of the three key officials appointed. ..

The new IT rules will enable key social media intermediaries (mainly services in the nature of messaging) to identify the “first originator” of information that undermines India’s sovereignty, national security, or public order. To provide) is also required.

On large platforms, we have provided details of the complaints received, the actions taken there, and some of the specific communication links or information that the intermediary has deleted or disabled access for the purpose of preventive oversight taken. Regular compliance reports should also be published monthly using automated tools or other reasons.

