Google Nest Cam 2021 release date, price, and everything you need to know





With the best home security cameras, you can check in your property when you’re not at home to see if it’s safe and healthy. The Google Nest series home security cameras are one of the best tested cameras because they use facial recognition to identify someone. It’s in that horizons.

After Google confirms that Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is no longer available from the official Google store or other sources, we plan to launch a new range of Nest Cams to be launched in 2021. You can see which Nest many potential buyers are wondering about. Cams they can actually buy.

Not only Google Nest IQ Outdoor, but also out of stock. Indoor version of main power supply. Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor is also out of stock worldwide.

Some UK retailers claimed to be in stock, but were unable to provide inventory for collection or delivery in many zip code areas. This has further increased interest in Google’s new range of home security cameras.

However, Google Nest Cam Indoor and Google Nest Cam Outdoor, which do not have facial recognition and have poor voice quality, will continue to be available.

We’ve summarized what you already know about the new Nest Cams 2021 and what you might expect when these new home security cameras finally fall.

Chasing cut What is it? How Much Does a New Version of Google’s Indoor and Outdoor Home Security Cameras Cost? Expected to start at $ 299 / £ 299 / $ 399. When will it be released?Hopefully the price of Google Nest Cam 2021 expected soon

The Google Nest IQ camera, later renamed Google Nest IQ Indoor, was the first home security camera with facial recognition feature launched by Google. When it debuted in June 2017, it was priced at $ 299/299/399 A $, but it wasn’t released in Australia until mid-2018.

Google Nest IQ Outdoor was sold for $ 329/329/ / (about A $ 425) in September 2017, but has not been released in Australia.

When Google launched Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) in March 2021, it was a direct replacement for Google Nest Hub (originally called Google Home Hub). The price of the brand’s latest smart display was the same as when the previous model was launched.

The same thing happened with Google Nest Mini 2, a direct replacement for Google Home Mini.

With this in mind, the Google Nest Cam 2021 Indoor is expected to be priced at $ 299 / £ 299 / AU $ 399, while the Google Nest Cam 2021 Outdoor is expected to be priced at $ 329 / £ 329 / AU $ 429. However, inflation can cause a slight increase. If internal functionality does not change dramatically.

Release date of Google Nest Cam 2021

The Google Nest IQ Indoor was first announced in June 2017, and the outdoor version was launched in September of the same year along with the Google Pixel 2 smartphone.

The Google I / O 2021 goes back and forth without a single reference to the new camera, so it’s amazing if the June release is still on the card as the release date. Instead, we expect the new Nest camera line to be introduced with Google Pixel 6 smartphones in September. This is widely rumored as the date for more Google hardware.

Can’t you wait for the new Nest camera to fall?Then check out these deals with other great home security cameras

Best deals on today’s best Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor, Arlo Ultra 4K, Arlo Pro 3, Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, Ring Indoor Cam, eufy Cam 2C

The name of Google Nest Cam 2021

The new Google Nest camera hasn’t been officially named yet, but if you follow the naming conventions Google has adopted for its latest smart displays, then Nest Cam IQ Indoor (2nd generation) and Google Nest IQ Outdoor (2nd generation) Will be called. , Give it Monica Google Nest Hub (2nd generation).

Nest Cam 2021 leaks

Google continues to stick to a new range of home security cameras and offers nothing more than the fact that it will be available in 2021.

However, Google’s recent FCC filing for a device called the G3AL9 may be for a new security camera.

There was no indication that this device, called a “wireless streaming device,” contained a screen. In other words, it could be a new home security camera.

The document included as part of the padding describes the power supply as “3.65V dc rechargeable lithium polymer battery or 5V from an AC / DC adapter”, similar to the Arlos series home security cameras including the Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3. Indicates that. The new Nest camera may be battery powered, but it also offers the ability to use the mains.

What we want to see

In our review, the Google Nest Cam IQ line was found to be a good home security camera, but it’s not perfect.There’s always room for improvement, so here’s what we want to see

Improved resolution Both Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor record footage when motion is detected and capture it in Full HD resolution.

However, while rivals Arlo and Eufy both offer home security cameras that can record in 2k (Arlo Pro 3 and Eufy Cam 2 Pro), Arlo Ultra can also record in 4K resolution.

Increased resolution means that you can install a camera to capture a larger area, for example higher in the property, but you can zoom in on the footage without losing any details. Google offers this option for competition.

Color Night Vision Again, many Arlo and Ring home security cameras provide color night vision thanks to the built-in LEDs and spotlights. This makes it easy to identify the details of the footage recorded after dark.

It’s certainly what you’d expect to see in a new range of Nest security cameras as a testament to the popular features of the updated model for Google’s rivals.

Battery Power We’ve already talked about the possibilities of the new Nest camera with a rechargeable battery, but in our eyes, it’s a feature that Google desperately needs to offer.

Providing battery-powered options means more flexibility in where you can place your camera, especially because outdoor cameras are often fixed to the exterior walls of your home.

If the external camera is the main power source, the installation requires DIY expertise and may require specialists if it needs to be connected to an electrical circuit rather than a power outlet.

It was all about making it possible for anyone to install a camera, even if they had little practical skills.

Privacy Shutters Indoor home security cameras are a great source of security, but they can also raise concerns about all monitored movements.

For those who value privacy, many home security cameras on the market, such as the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera and Ring Indoor Cam, have a shutter that covers the camera lens and shuts off power to the microphone.

Integration with Smart Alarm Both Ring and Yale offer a smart alarm system that works with home security cameras, but Yale’s home security cameras are currently only available in the UK.

You can set the alarm to automatically trigger when the camera detects motion. This all-in-one solution is the logical next step in protecting your property, and given that Google bought a stake in security company ADT in August 2020, this can be taken at Nest Cam. It seems likely that it is a possible route, but it is not yet known if it will be available worldwide.

