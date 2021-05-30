Google’s Arizona proceedings show that the company has made it difficult for users to find privacy settings





(Photo: AIXabay / 422737) Google Arizona Proceedings

Google’s Arizona proceedings have accused the tech giant of deliberately making it difficult for users to verify their privacy settings.

Unedited documents in a lawsuit against Google in Arizona show that company executives and engineers knew that search giants made it difficult for smartphone users to keep their location private. I will.

Details of Google’s Arizona proceedings

According to Business Insider, the documentation shows that Google collects location information and makes it harder for users to find their privacy settings, even after smartphone users turn off location sharing.

Business Insider also reported that the document indicates that Google has pressured phone makers to hide their privacy settings because they were so popular with users.

Also read: Google faces class action proceedings on the issue of “wage discrimination” that sees gender inequality and prejudice

Arizona Attorney General March Brunovich filed a lawsuit against Google last year for illegally tracking the location of Android users without the user’s consent, even if the user disabled the location tracking feature. It was.

The proceedings suggested that Google continue to perform location tracking in the background for some features and stop practicing only if the user disables system-level tracking.

An unedited document indicates that a Google employee asked if there was a way to provide your location to a third-party app instead of Google.

In an email to The Verge, Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said Brunovich and the competitors driving the proceedings were in the way to mislead their services.

They have always built privacy features into their products, providing robust control over their location data. They are now looking forward to straightening the record.

Engineers are also confused about privacy settings

Last year, AZMirror reported that Google’s privacy policy was created in a way that prevents applications that have location tracking turned off from using location tracking information from other Google applications that have location tracking turned on. Did.

The company also had a series of reports that tracked how AP stories were viewed and shared on social media and stated that 100% of the coverage was negative.

In 2018, Google officials testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee. AG searched for notes and documents prepared for the hearing, but Google stated that those documents were protected by lawyer / client privileges.

Google added that it requested the court to edit some of the published documents to protect proprietary and confidential information from competitors such as Oracle.

In addition, Google claims to have worked with AG to provide tens of thousands of documents related to AG’s nearly two-year investigation.

This isn’t the only battle with the giant tech companies that involve AG’s offices. In 2019, Brunovich participated in antitrust investigations by 48 other states and Google, and the US Department of Justice is now allegedly drafting a federal antitrust proceeding. the company.

There are a total of 270 exhibits, and 33 have been published so far.

Related article: A lawsuit accusing Google of collecting user data during secret browsing

This article is owned by TechTimes

Sophie Webster Screenplay Works

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos