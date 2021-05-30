Destruction All Stars is getting an online bot





Destruction AllStars adds online bots to fill matchmaking spots that real players don’t occupy.

Destruction AllStars adds online bots to balance the low time of player activity for online matchmaking.

Lucid Games Limited has announced an updated roadmap for the game at Destruction Allstars subreddit. The update notes do not have a definite date as to when these features will be rolled out, but they are stated to come even further.

The biggest of these features is the addition of online bots. Lucid said the online matchmaking experience is peak and low-time as the gaming community is spread around the world. Peaks are from UTC 4 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and from UTC 2:00 pm to 1:00 am on weekends. To ensure that the match is full, AI bots will pick up where the actual players occupy. However, Blitz, the competitive mode of the game, does not include bots.

The roadmap also lists many other updates that will appear in the game. First, the playlist mode has been adjusted to make it easier to select and match your favorite game modes. In addition, the Global Party feature allows you to create a party with your friends and queue them in selected solo or team mode.

Many quality of life updates are also appearing in the game. Lucid investigates Ghost Hits issues and comes up with ways to mitigate them. Further network improvements will be made to increase the stability and responsiveness of the game server. The team also mentions that it will continue to work on balancing All Stars. Lucid relies heavily on community feedback on this.

Finally, developers will also look at All Stars’ walking and vehicle capabilities and how they interact with other players.The notes about abilities are pretty vague, and the team says they still don’t know if these will be small adjustments or will change completely. [the abilities]..

It’s unclear if all these changes will be offered as a single major update or will spread over time. As of now, no date has been mentioned for any of the proposed changes.

