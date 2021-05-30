Rumored Nintendo Switch Pro is probably aiming for an fall release





Today, one of the worst secrets in the gaming industry seems to be the fact that Nintendo is working on some new iteration of the Nintendo Switch. This isn’t perfect for follow-up systems where the switch was on the Wii U, and it’s called the Pro version, which is likely to produce 4K output among other extensions. Many people expected that they wouldn’t come until early next year due to lack of chips, but Nintendo seems to be aiming for the second half of this year.

This information is not only from random internet sources, if any, but also from Bloomberg, courtesy of Takashi Mochizuki, who has provided Nintendo’s scoop on hardware for many years. According to this report, Nintendo will start manufacturing this new Nintendo Switch model as early as July and will release it around September or October.

This model will be sold with Nintendo Switch Lite, and the original Switch model will be phased out. The specific cost has not been disclosed, but it is still said to be higher than the base Nintendo Switch. The price is higher because the screen has been upgraded to a 7-inch OLED screen and is said to have a significantly improved Nvidia chip that allows the TV to output 4K when docked.

You might expect something like this to be announced at E3, but this report and some others say they’ve heard that it might be revealed in the next few days before the event. .. This was to allow developers to showcase the extended Nintendo Switch game for this new version, which the original couldn’t handle at all, or much less. There is no doubt that Nintendo will use this system in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, so I really hope to get a glimpse of it at E3.

As mentioned above, this isn’t nearly official at this point, but there are too many sources to confirm this, and Bloomberg will not report without the truth in it. But for now, we have to wait until Nintendo finally reveals what this Nintendo Switch is called a “professional.”

