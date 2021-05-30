Instagram Web may soon add reels Short video access via dedicated button





Instagram seems to be working on a new update to move a short video of Lille inspired by TikTok to the web version. You can now access Instagram Reels from the regular Instagram (for Android and iOS) and Instagram Lite apps. Discovered by mobile developer AlessandroPaluzzi (@ alex193a), this feature is said to be under development, meaning that even testers can’t use the tool. Paluzzi adds that Instagram Web reels will be accessible through a new button that sits alongside the existing DM, Explore, and Activity buttons in the upper right corner. The screenshots available on Twitter have the caption “The link you followed may be broken or the page may have been deleted.” There is a lack of information at this time, but Facebook-owned platforms may only add viewing capabilities and users. Like Reels on Instagram Lite, you still have to wait a while to upload the file.

In another tweet, Paluzzi added that Instagram is also working on Reels’ “Text-to-speech” feature, but details are unknown. This feature has the potential to bring live captions to Instagram reels that have recently been extended to stories. Meanwhile, the platform recently introduced Instagram Insights tools for reels and live concerts, giving businesses and creators access to reach data. Reel users have access to data about play (views), accounts reached, peak concurrent viewers, comments, and sharing. For live videos, the insights page shows the number of comments and shares retrieved, the number of accounts reached, and the number of peak concurrent viewers. Instagram also said the company will update Reach in Account Insights for more details. The user[プロファイル]>[ハンバーガーアイコン]>[インサイト]You can go to Account Insights.

