Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Warns People Against Google Searching for Customer Care Numbers





In its recommendation, cybercrime police urged people not to share bank account or card details with customer care executives. Such information is not needed to solve the customer’s problem.

Hyderabad’s cybercrime police have issued a recommendation calling on the public to be aware of Google’s fake customer care service numbers. This recommendation comes after some cases have been reported in which people were fooled into losing effort from their bank accounts. The Cybercrime Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate said it has received numerous complaints of customer care service fraud related to various Google sites and advertisements. Police have found cyber scammers posting ads and posting them at the top of Google Platform’s search to trick the public. The general public searching for customer care service numbers for various products and services will call these numbers listed as advertisements.

According to police, cyber scammers come primarily from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. Some scammers impersonating customer care executives convince victims to let go of their debit or credit card numbers and UPIPIN numbers. Several scammers allow victims to install remote access applications on their devices to view and steal sensitive bank details and UPIPIN.

In one example, a petitioner from Kukatpally in Hyderabad called a fake HDFC credit card customer care number listed on Google and lost Rs 1,61,000 from his HDFC bank account. The petitioner faced a problem while making a credit card payment of Rs 32,052 through online banking, but the amount was not transferred to his credit card account. Therefore, the petitioner searched for the customer care number on the HDFC credit card and contacted the number listed on Google.

Do you google for customer care numbers?Beware of scammers, says Hyde police advisory

A scammer disguised as a bank executive looked for the details of the claimant’s bank account and asked him to install TeamViewer and the QuickSupport app on his mobile phone. After installation, the customer was asked to transfer an amount of 1 rupee to their Google Pay account. An unsuspecting customer lost money in 12 transactions, following the fraudster’s instructions. He then approached the police when there was no response from the fake customer care number.

In another example, Balanagar resident Hyderabad paid a friend Rs 2,800 via the mobile wallet app Phonepe. However, if the desired bank account was not credited, the customer searched Google for a Phonepe customer care number and contacted that number. The scammer looked up the details of the PhonePe customer’s bank account and instructed the mobile phone to download the AnyDesk app. Immediately after entering the Axis bank account details, the customer lost Rs 72,905 in five transactions.

Applications such as AnyDesk, TeamViewer, SMS to Phone and QuickSupport allow remote access to personal mobile or computer devices. This allows fraudsters to secretly view and access sensitive information such as bank account details, PINs and OTPs.

Cybercrime police advised the general public not to fall into the trap of fake customer care numbers found in Google searches. According to police, not everything found in Google searches is genuine.

I also told people not to share it with customer caregivers as they don’t need bank account / card / wallet details to solve the customer’s problem. In addition, they said they wouldn’t download remote access applications such as TeamViewer, Any Desk, Quick Support, SMS to Phone, and other apps, even if customer care professionals instructed them to do so. / Card details and cheats. Police also requested the general public to call the original customer care number by obtaining them from genuine apps or websites for the products / services involved.

