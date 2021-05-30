St. Martinville High trains students and addresses campus technical needs with an innovative help desk | Education





Faced with an increase in campus technology inventories and a skilled shortage to handle repairs, St. Martin Building High School has built a student help desk. There, students acquire specialized IT skills while helping the school maintain the device.

Kevin Dugas, a high principal in St. Martinville, said the idea was brainstorming with a management team over three years ago as the school was preparing to start programming STEM science, technology, engineering, and math at school. He said he was born from a session. Vice-principal Jonathan Lane had seen a similar program in his previous work at Baton Rouge.

It provides them with employable skills that they can use for their future, but at the same time it brings direct benefits to our school, Dugas said.

The principal said he introduced the program that summer with a grant from Jump Start Summers, a career and technical education initiative through the Louisiana Department of Education.

Currently, the training program consists of two parts. The school’s technology coordinator, Pam Stelly, will conclude the grade IT basics course with a certification test by the Nonprofit Information Technology Trade Association CompTIA, followed by a shadowing of summer work. IT engineer in the school district through Jump Start Summers.

According to Sterry, the basic course covers everything from the basics of computer hardware to the protection of data over networks. Once certified, students will be able to work at the help desk through internship classes during the academic year and will be paid $ 7.25 per hour. Dugas said the school sacrificed part-time office staff status to cover student wages.

Students report to Stelly. Stelly logs in the new device to the school inventory, repairs it, sends replacement parts and devices to the teacher’s classroom, and troubleshoots instructor issues.

While they brainstorm technical issues, the technology coordinator said that an important part of her role is social and emotional support and encouragement as students learn how to act in a professional environment. Said to provide.

I had a student once and told him, you would have to go to each teacher’s classroom, and he told me, Mr. Sterry, I can’t do that. I can’t talk to all such people. I told him, yes, I can. Only one step at a time. So I went to some classrooms with him, and then he was able to do it, Sterry said.

Those kinds of skills don’t feel they have the social skills to do it, so they prevent someone from getting into something they love.

Student help desks have benefited from the rapid expansion of technology on campus and around the district during the COVID-19 pandemic, they said. According to Sterry, the district has four full-time IT technicians servicing 17 schools.

At St. Martinville High alone, Stelly has more than 700 Chromebooks for students and staff, more than 160 computers in school labs, at least 30 computers in the school library, and about 40 smart boards. I presume. According to the tech coordinator, if Stelly can’t be in two places at once, a student help desk worker will play the role of my foot.

If the teacher does not have the necessary technology, the teacher will have a hard time not being able to teach. It is surprising to think that this has a direct impact on helping teachers maintain their teaching. Especially now that the demand for technology is increasing, it is more important than ever for children to have no loss of learning as teachers utilize technology and have everything they need. Said.

Senior David Zenon has been involved in this program from the beginning. The 17-year-old said his interest in computers first grew when he started playing games in junior high school and learned that computer glitches could be easily fixed. He said that every time he repaired a broken Chromebook screen or solved a problem, his passion for this area grew.

Zenon said he appreciates the program not only because of his computer skills, but also because of his friendship with colleagues and district IT engineers and his confidence in people’s skills. Zenon said he was giving his successors as much knowledge and useful tips as possible during his last week on campus.

I just understood how important we are in supporting our school, the role we play, and that the school board prepares things during the summer. Sterry and Dugas always express the importance of helping us around the school. He said I didn’t want to be the last and wanted to help as much as I could.

As he approaches graduation on Friday, Zenon said he feels he can enter the job market more safely by gaining demonstrable IT experience and qualifications. The 17-year-old said that considering courses at South Louisiana Community College and Dugas and Sterry could help establish an IT position at a local bank.

According to Dugas, this year’s student numbers include about five from St. Martinville High School, three from Breaux Bridge High School, and at least one from Cecilia High School. The school district promoted the extension of the program to other schools in the second year, and Stelly taught students through Google Classroom and virtual sessions.

Principals partner with local businesses to provide senior students in the program with internships and out-of-school work experience, thereby providing repairs and IT services to local businesses to generate income to earn students. He said he was looking for ways to further expand the program. Self-sufficient help desk.

It’s a former school of model lanes for Baton Rouge employees, but Dugas said they’re a way away from expansion because what our own campus produces is enough work. Whatever future growth looks like, Dugas said the goal is to provide students with as many opportunities as possible to prepare for the future.

It’s great to see our kids excited about it and striving to be part of it … it gives them something to shoot, Dugas said. Told.

