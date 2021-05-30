Review: “New Pokemon Snap” focuses on the latest vision of Nintendo Switch | Entertainment





The world of Pokemon spun off in a ridiculous way. Players have seen not only fighting games that naturally appear in franchises, but also card games, pinball series, puzzle titles, and dungeon crawls. Pokemon has also approved a project to play games and teach children how to brush their teeth.

From time to time, it seems that there are as many “Pokemon” games as franchise typing. One of the early ingenuity was “Pokemon Snap”. Basically, it’s a title that makes you a wildlife photographer, but instead of taking pictures of lions, tigers, and bears, you take pictures of squirtles, bulbasaurs, and charmanders.

When released in 1999, the game gained cult support, but its fandom was translated into a sequel more than 20 years later with the advent of “New Pokemon Snap.”

Unprecedented on-rail shooter

Gameplay is familiar to original fans. Players board a pod called NeoOne. The pod rolls along a pre-determined path, much like the Ford Explorer in Jurassic Park. While touring by car, players can look around and take pictures of the creatures. At the end of the tour, the player selects an image and presents it to Professor Miller. Professor Miller scores images based on six categories: pose, size, orientation, placement, other Pokemon, and background.

This is a rare system that gives players room to express their creativity. The images that players create to get a high score are always good looking and not the smartest, but this adventure requires patience, timing, and good composition. All of this technically makes “New Pokemon Snap” a rail shooter that resembles arcade masterpieces such as “Time Crisis” and “House of the Dead.”

The big difference lies in the approach and emphasis for taking effective images. While other on-rail shooters excite players with enthusiastic action, “New Pokemon Snap” is more meditative and strategic. It helps the photographer go through the levels many times so that he can understand the inside and outside of the stage.

By remembering how to dart Pokemon positions and routes, players can predict the optimal position and settings for their photos. “New Pokemon Snap” also introduces tools such as hula flight, music, and Illumina Orb. These items allow the player to manipulate the Pokemon to take advantage of it or reveal anomalous reactions. It’s worth noting that as players walk the route and review the photos, they will raise their level of research on stage and introduce new Pokemon and other fresh wrinkles.

There’s a lot to understand at first, but the developers at BANDAI NAMCO Studios make it easy for players to experience through a decent story campaign. The player acts as Professor Miller’s research assistant in the lens area. He imposes players on studying the island’s Pokemon by taking pictures and investigating the strange illuminations peculiar to the archipelago.

Players will move to six locales and optionally drop in at a research camp. Florio, Belsilva, Volka, Maricopa, and Duris have different biomes and have their own challenges. Players should try all the tools to see how the Pokemon in the area react. Eventually, they unlock their encounter with a special Illumina Pokemon and reveal clues about their final encounter on the sixth island, the Owl.

However, this campaign was not created for a marathon session. “New Pokemon Snap” has many repetitions, so I am good at spurts.

The creative side helps mitigate this and blends nicely with the collection elements of gameplay. Players need to take pictures of various Pokemon for Photodex to capture diamond level scores and high star moments.

We can also respond to requests from research partners and Professor Miller.

These usually involve capturing a particular moment, and the player needs to understand how to create it. This is an aspect of the “New Pokemon Snap” puzzle that provides players with items to customize their images.

Finally, when the campaign is complete, Professor Miller will show you the course score. The player attempts to earn points for all images snapped on the 72-shot roll. The leveling aspect of each course also creates an incentive to continue playing after the credit has been rolled.

For those who don’t mind it, “New Pokemon Snap” has another trick. This game allows players to share their best images online and complement their favorite images through Sweet. Medals are essentially a social media like. Here, players can express their creativity with stickers, frames and filters. This is a simple feature these days, but it can also be more robust and allow the player to search for more images than some are available. Thankfully, players can also share images via Twitter.

Not perfect, but the new Pokemon Snap is an update enough to satisfy fans while bringing a new dimension to photography.

