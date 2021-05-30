How Microsoft is transforming football with data and machine learning





Spain’s leading football associations, LaLiga and Microsoft, have announced an expansion of their partnership focused on transforming the sporting experience digitally and globally. The two companies will also help develop technology solutions for the media and entertainment industry through LaLiga Tech, a technology product from LaLiga.

As LaLiga’s global technology and innovation partner, Microsoft is helping to develop new and leverage existing solutions to drive innovation across the sports industry, including:

For sports enthusiasts: Azure Event Hubs, Azure Data Lake, Azure Databricks, and Azure Machine Learning offer personalized OTT streaming options such as data-enhanced match coverage and camera angle selection for matches. LaLiga offers new experiences such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 3D replay.

For Azure, Dynamics 365, Power BI, SQL databases, Azure Cosmos DB rights holders, broadcasters, and commercial partners, Azure Machine Learning has been enhanced with individual recommendations for related content, games, and services. Provides an experience. Provides an enhanced OTT streaming platform.

For venue managers: Power BI and Azure streamline stadium operations through security innovations and leverage 5G for a unified experience within the stadium.

As part of the collaboration, LaLiga will use Microsoft Azure to reinvent the interactive audiovisual experience and format. This includes AI and machine learning for the LaLigaSportsTV OTT platform and the Mediacoach (statistics and visualization match) platform.

Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, said: Technology is at the heart of the fan experience, and we are moving into a new era where data insights empower the next stage of global growth.

“LaLiga is making a bold move to interact with hundreds of millions of fans while bringing new business models to market using Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities, which is why LaLiga is. We are pleased to expand our partnership with Microsoft. Microsoft Corporation’s Global Sales, Marketing and Operations President, Microsoft is an exciting new business in the sports and entertainment industry, accelerating LaLiga’s digital innovation through its technology portfolio. We are proud to support this opportunity.

This collaboration is the key to LaLiga Tech’s growth and development, and LaLiga packages all existing technologies as commercial products for the sports industry, from matchday statistics and analytics to next-generation OTT streaming services. State-of-the-art content protection services and venue access management system. This allows LaLiga to extend into a new era of sports, enhance the fan experience, and customize by creating new data-driven technology solutions that leverage Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365. Technology platforms, assisting in the delivery of services, and solutions. To a third party.

These products build on LaLiga’s rich history of investing and developing innovative technologies aimed at improving the fan experience, such as the robust app ecosystem of Microsoft Azure services. .. The official LaLiga app family has been downloaded over 113 million times worldwide. LaLigaSportsTV, which provides a free OTT video streaming platform for multiple sports other than football, has more than 1.5 million registered users.

The solution leverages powerful data and AI to deliver personalized content based on fan preferences, as well as games that attract casual, hardcore fans during and after the match. Provide video.

In addition, LaLiga leverages the Microsoft Power BI dashboard to provide visualization of data about TV viewers, fan 360, social media, brand preferences and engagement, and country-specific web and app performance. And let the club create a more engaging and customized experience.

With the enhanced partnership announced today, LaLiga and Microsoft will focus on collaborative innovation and cloud acceleration using Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities. Through this collaboration, LaLiga Tech’s assets will continue to offer LaLiga new growth and business opportunities by leveraging the best innovations emerging in the sports market, entertainment companies and other for-profit companies around the world.

Sourcelink

