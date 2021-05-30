Google suddenly flips password privacy switches for billions of users





Google has toggled password privacy switches for billions of users

SOPA images via Getty Images / Light Rocket

May was quite a month, as far as Google’s security announcements surprised. At World Password Day on May 6, Google’s Director of User Security, Mark Risher, told me that the company suddenly started rolling out two-factor authentication (2FA) auto-registration to its users. The official confirmation was posted on Google’s Security and Security blog post entitled “A Simpler and Safer Future Without Passwords.” Ironically, the latest security change affecting billions of Google account owners is the introduction of another password.

I’m not complaining and you shouldn’t. This is a password that we recommend that all users enable.

Google privacy issues

Google tracks your activity across all services such as Search, YouTube, and Google Assistant, as if you need to remind you. This “web and app activity” can be viewed and controlled from your Google account. To see what I mean, click on your avatar from Google Services to access your account and go to the Privacy & Personalization section.[アクティビティコントロール]Then click on the web and app activity options to bring your daily online life to life.

Others happen to be able to access devices such as laptops and smartphones while logged in to their Google account. You can also use the shortcut URL of activity.google.com to access the same location.

Almost everyone seems to be logged in all the time, which poses a major security and privacy issue. Want your partner, friends, colleagues at work, or more to see what you’ve searched for, where you’ve accessed online, and the videos you’ve watched?

FORBES App Store Scandal Details: What iPhone and Android Users Must Do Now By Davey Winder

No, I didn’t think so. Jake Moore, ESET’s cyber security specialist, said, “The search history and sites we visit can be abused by malicious individuals and advertising companies seeking to profit from this pot of sensitive data. It must remain public. ” “All the actions we take to protect our data and history are considered significant changes and should be taken as soon as possible,” he concludes.

Google toggles password privacy switch

There, Google suddenly switches the privacy switch. Immediately effective, you can now password protect your web and app activity history.

Simply select “Need additional validation” to start the process

Davie Winder

This protects your search and web activity from prying eyes

Davie Winder

“Turning on web and app activity saves searches and activity from other Google services to your Google account, giving you a more personalized experience, including faster searches and improved app and content recommendations. You can get it, “said Google. However, if privacy is more important than personalization and convenience, it’s a good idea to switch the setting off and delete what’s already saved. You can do the same with your location and YouTube history from the same My Google Activity control page. Mobile Chrome users can now quickly delete the last 15 minutes of search history.

You can switch off Google activity and history if you want

Davie Winder

Or remove the activity from a particular Google service

Davie Winder

Alternatively, you can have Google automatically remove activities by age, if desired.

Davie Winder

