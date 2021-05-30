Like eating sushi with Tahina: how Israel and Japan formed an unlikely business relationship





As Israeli companies continue to explode in funding, scaling and sales, there are untapped markets for large legacy companies that could benefit from Startup Nations innovation and technology-and they are all in Japan. It is in. After years of focusing on in-house development and ignoring the need to practice M & A with international technology, Japan has caught up and turned to Israeli startup culture.

Israel has shown in the past that startups are very good at 0-1 but Japanese companies are not good at 0-1, Shinoda, chairman and CEO of Aristagora, president and general partner of Aristagora VC Takeshi explained. , An early stage venture capital company that partnered with Israeli and Japanese businesses. But they are very good at 1-10. Technically, this is very appropriate and is in good agreement with Israeli technology and Japanese industry. (From left to right) Gideon Ben Zvi, Moshe Surfati, Anat Thira Cherni, Takeshi Shinoda. Photo: Doron Letzerpic

Aristagora VC helps Israeli companies enter the Japanese market and is primarily monitored or ignored by the Startup Nation. Founded last year, the company has promised to invest $ 60 million in early-stage technology startups, primarily from Israel. So far, they have already invested in three and are considering another three to six next year.

According to managing partner Anat Tila Chermi, the focus on early technology facilitates that synergy. Japanese investors are keen to invest in Israeli technology, but are primarily looking at late-stage companies. The reason is that most of them try products and technologies and see the ability of a company to commercialize globally and feel more comfortable. Pour in.

The surge in investment in Israeli technology with a new focus on early-stage technology has steadily increased over the last few years. After decades of Japanese companies building their own technology, M & A business practices have been largely forgotten and many regions and sectors have innovated to overtake Japan. The country may have the third largest economy, but the level of deep technology and early stage innovation still needs to be promoted. This means they are buying IP and technology at an unprecedented pace.

In my view, Israel is the number one place for them to buy and acquire technology, explained Eyal Agmoni, founder and chairman of the Chartered Group. From the perspective of Japan, Israel is second to none if it can come up with a competitive environment with other countries. Chartered Group is affiliated with Israels TAU Ventures, a university-based venture capital fund that helps small businesses launch products and services and develop technologies. With the help of the Chartered Group, these technologies will help you set foot in Japan and navigate and collaborate with companies looking to buy new technologies.

Americans want to be the next Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg, but in Israel they just want money, he joked. They can sell a company, make money, and create another startup. No one wants to be the next bill, and that’s exactly what the Japanese were looking for-they are looking for M & A.

According to Agmoni, there are three main factors that have led to a sudden synergistic effect between Israel and Japan. First, Israel has lost confidence in China as a credible partner. Agmoni believes it deterred profits after the transaction failed or efforts were made by the Chinese to rob Israel of intellectual property. The second reason is that Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Israel in 2015, opening the two countries to tremendous business relations, and having to leave Japan’s comfort zone and search for technology from overseas. I noticed.

Eyal Agmoni, Founder and Chairman of the Chartered Group. Photo: Eyal Agmoni

You don’t know how big it is for Japan as a society and culture … If the Prime Minister comes to Israel with the best corporate president, it means Israel is Kosher and it’s great that we can do business. .. Agmoni confirmed that the door was open.

Six years later, the relationship is strong. Japan’s investment in Israel increased 20% in 2020 to over $ 1 billion and today accounts for 11.1% of foreign investment in Israel’s high-tech market, compared to 1.8% in 2016. Venture capital like AristagoraVC, and partnerships like the partnership with TAU Ventures and Chartered Group, connect these two aspects and help foster a mutually beneficial relationship.

These investments create something that naturally comes into the culture of practicing longevity and patience in business, and usually invest in later rounds with specific products for sale. Alternatively, it has not been easy for Israelis to offer their unique personality and culture to a more sophisticated and mature audience. Nimrod Cohen, Managing Partner of TAU Ventures, knows how to trade this deal with US companies and businesses. I basically don’t know anything in Japan. You can’t do it yourself. You can be the best company with the best team and technology, but you can’t do it alone.

For almost six years, Israel and Japan have seen how these cultures can complement each other, but they do not come without complexity. Shinoda admitted that the culture was exactly the opposite, and Israeli companies faced considerable difficulty trying to sell their products and services in-house. But these striking differences between nations can be seen as continuing, not clashes of their talents.

Roy Geva Glasberg, founder and managing partner of AnD Ventures, explained the level of culture and business, the level of politeness and respect, the big picture, and the level of careful consideration of those processes. They have many advantages, and if they could be copied and injected into the Israeli ecosystem, they could have done so. Roy Geba Grasberg and Lee Moser.Photo: AnD Ventures

Glasberg is acclaimed for founding Google for Startups and supporting its expansion around the world. However, I visited Tokyo three years ago to make an accelerator and see how these worlds work together. Recently, AnD Ventures launched AnDIgnite Tokyo, a joint venture with Ignition Point Japan and Kaito Consulting Services, aimed at bridging these cultural and business gaps and bringing Israeli technology to the Japanese market.

At some point, he confessed that we cannot ignore the fact that we have not set up a global company as Israelis. With the exception of perhaps the two most famous companies in the country, Teva and Amdocs, Grasberg emphasized how Japanese companies are thinking about spirituality, longevity and doing so in the long run. Japanese maturity and expandability.

They can help Israeli companies learn about corporate culture, added Reemozer, another AnD Ventures founder and managing partner. We have a larger company, but it’s not in our culture. I think Israeli startups can really learn from Japanese people about maturity, stability and long-term vision.

We see a bright future for the two countries where the world can help each other through cultural, business and technological barriers. As Israel continues to foster a startup ecosystem, Japan is allowing its legacy reputation to quickly catch up with the move and break the thinking of things in Tel Aviv and Silicon Valley.

Moshe Sarfaty, managing partner of Aristagora VC, concluded that the ultimate goal of our fund is a combination of Japan and Israel. It’s like eating sushi with tahini.

