The robot AI Eva responds efficiently and copies human facial expressions. You can express anger and fear.





A new robot AI called Eva is said to have the ability to respond and even copy human expressions. The machine’s developers claimed that this new robot could do this exactly.

(Photo: Photo by Matt Cardy / Getty Images) Engineered Arts prosthetic limb expert Mike Humphrey checks Fred on May 9, 2018 for a recently completed Mesmer robot manufactured at Penryn’s headquarters in Cornwall, England. To do. Founded in 2004, Cornish’s company operates in the industrial sector near Pharmas and is a world leader in life-sized commercial humanoid robots for entertainment, information, education and research.

They added that Eva can express anger, fear, disgust, sadness, joy, and surprise. If this is true, looking directly at it, some people will really sneak up.

Researchers at the Creative Machines Lab in Columbia Engineering are responsible for this new robotic artificial intelligence.

“People seemed to humanize their robot colleagues by giving them eyes, identities, or names,” said Hod Lipson, one of the leading researchers in innovation.

“The EVA idea came to fruition a few years ago. Students and I began to notice that the robots in the lab were staring at us with plastic squints,” Lipson added. It was.

How does Robot AI Eva work?

Currently, various machines are being developed to make human activities easier and more efficient. These include a new AI natural language voice command developed by the US Army, and NYPD’s new robot police dog.

(Photo: Photo by Oli Scarff / Getty Images) Genova tracks the ball at the Science Museum’s Robot Building Exhibition in London, England, on November 29, 2011. The Science Museum’s Robot Building Exhibition features 20 unique and state-of-the-art robots from European laboratories, with free admission from December 1st to 4th, 2011.

Also read: fMRI scanners “reveal how the brain adapts through the activity of the third thumb

But her main goal is to behave like a human, so Eva is very different from them.

According to the latest report from The Daily Star, the researchers involved faced some difficulties in making Eva more accurate.

They added that it is difficult to mount hardware, sensors, and motors inside a skull-shaped structure. Thanks to their efforts, they were able to fit them properly.

Eva is considered to be different from other animatronic robots used in various theme parks. According to experts, this new robot uses artificial intelligence to create realistic expressions.

They added that it can do this by watching some videos of its own and random videos of people. Apart from this, researchers explained that Eva still had to go through trial and error before it could properly match the way humans were expressed.

Eva components

CTV News reported that researchers built the latest robot AI Eva using 3D-printed parts. They used silicone skin for a series of nylon cables.

After that, I connected it to 10 motors inside the robot’s face. Apart from these, they also used a motor around the neck of the machine. This allows the machine to nod its head. Thanks to these parts, Eva can accurately express human-like emotions.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest information on Eva and other robot AI models.

