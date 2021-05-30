New American Google, Amazon, and Israel





(May 30, 2021 / JNS) America is changing in front of us. But the Israeli Treasury apparently doesn’t care about it.

Last week, the Treasury Department’s Head of Procurement officially announced that Amazon and Google had won the government’s bid to provide cloud services to the government as Israel proceeded with the first phase of the Nimbus project. .. Bids submitted by Microsoft and Oracle have been rejected.

The Nimbus project is a large, multi-year project that replaces government ministries and IDF’s data management infrastructure. To date, government ministries have used distributed servers and dozens of independently operated websites to store and manage their data. The Nimbus project will move all government computing data and applications to the commercial cloud provided by technology giants.

As government computer systems move to Google and Amazon’s data clouds, these companies will manage all of Israel’s official unclassified data and computerized applications. This includes everything from government and military salaries to welfare payments to government pensions. This includes medical files for all Israelis. This includes personal and corporate tax returns.

From a technical and financial point of view, the general accountant’s bidding committee’s decision to award cloud contracts to Google and Amazon may have been reasonable. The two companies are industry leaders in cloud technology. But even at the technical and financial levels, there are different opinions about the Commission’s decisions.

Oracle’s bids were allegedly lower than those submitted by Google and Amazon. In addition, bidding requires the clouds to be physically located inside Israel. Both Oracle and Microsoft have built a cloud center in Israel. Oracle will open in August and Microsoft will open in January 2022. Google and Amazon haven’t started building data centers yet, so for the next two years, perhaps the next three to four years, Israeli government and IDF data will be stored in Europe, contrary to bidding rules.

Second, there is the issue of redundancy. The trend for governments and large corporations today is to distribute data across multiple cloud providers. Israel could have kept costs low by choosing to give contracts to all four companies and forcing them to compete for prices each year. Cloud server redundancy also reduces the risk of sabotage and technical failures that can lead to data loss and computing system failure.

In any case, assuming that the bidding committee followed best practices from both financial and technical perspectives when granting cloud contracts exclusively to Google and Amazon, the decision would be just as embarrassing. .. The problem is not financial or technical. The Google and Amazon issues are cultural. The organizational cultures of both companies raise serious questions about the wisdom of allowing exclusive control of Israeli government data over the next seven years.

In this month’s Operation Guardian of the Wall, about 250 Google employees identified as anti-Zionist Jews wrote to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. They started by Google rejecting the decision that anti-Zionism was anti-Semitic and demanding that the company fund Palestinian organizations.

The Jewish Diaspora in Tech called for “Google’s leadership in issuing a company-wide statement acknowledging violence in Palestine and Israel.”

Then they turned to the Nimbus contract.

“We demand a review of all … business contracts and corporate donations, and termination of contracts with agencies that support the infringement of Israeli Palestinian rights, such as the Israeli Defense Forces.”

Shortly after Google employees published their letter, about 500 Amazon employees joined the anti-Israeli dispute. They signed a letter that was almost the same as a Google employee’s letter. They called on Amazon to reject the definition of anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism. They argued that Israel was a racist colonial project and that the land of Israel belonged to the Palestinians. They called on Amazon to provide financial support to Palestinian organizations. And they promise that the company will “consider and terminate business contracts and corporate donations with companies, organizations, and / or governments that are actively or colluding human rights abuses, such as the Israel Defense Forces.” I asked.

Another group of employees, called “Amazon Employees for Climate Justice,” tweeted a series of long posts condemning the company’s participation in the Nimbus project. Above all, they write: “We are in solidarity with Palestinians who have made a historic general strike to protest Israel’s deadly attack on Gaza. Amazon and Google have recently signed a $ 1 billion contract to support the Israeli army. The Amazon is involved in the killing and human rights violations of the state.

“Amazon workers did not sign up to work on projects to support the military and police. We registered to participate in state killings and human rights abuses in the United States, Israel, and around the world. I didn’t, “they conclude.

The protests of workers at both companies are fatally serious. In 2018, Google employees discovered that the company was working with the Pentagon to develop an artificial intelligence system to improve the accuracy of U.S. military drones. Approximately 4,000 Google employees, including dozens of senior engineers, have signed a petition requesting Google to end its involvement in the project. As they say, “We believe Google shouldn’t be in the business of war.”

Google’s management succumbed to pressure and canceled the Pentagon contract.

In January, Amazon canceled its cloud service deal with Parler, a social media platform that has been equated with the Republican Party. Amazon justified the move by claiming that the parlor contained “violent content.” The fact that other social media platforms, including Amazon itself, also contained violent content was neither here nor there.

It’s also worth noting the fact that Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos is a close friend of musician Brian Eno. Like Roger Waters, Eno is a prominent supporter of the anti-Semitic BDS campaign, which aims to boycott Israel and demonize and silence Jewish supporters around the world.

High-ranking Treasury, state cyber authorities, and defense ministry officials who gave Google and Amazon an IDF cloud contract with the government said the misery to Israel’s national security brought about by the hostile position of some Google and Amazon employees. You may simply not understand the impact.

At this week’s press conference, the Treasury head actually issued these statements as proof of the credibility of the contract. They claim that the fact that Google and Amazon leaders have signed a contract with Israel despite the hatred their employees express towards the Jewish state is evidence of the company’s commitment to the project. did.

The Treasury added that the deal requires Google and Amazon to actually set up a subsidiary in Israel to manage the clouds, so don’t worry. As a registered company in Israel, the subsidiary is bound by the requirements of Israeli law. As a result, no matter how anti-Israeli employees are in Google and Amazon outside Israel, they have no option to interfere with their work or violate their contracts.

The problem with this discussion is that the Israeli subsidiary is wholly owned by the mother company. All of these devices are owned by Google and Amazon in the United States. If the mother company decides to unplug the Nimbus contract, the local subsidiary will lose the power to maintain them.

The same Google executives who blew up an artificial intelligence project with the Pentagon three years ago to satisfy workers should be expected to repeat their actions in the future. If employees unite to demand the termination of the Nimbus contract by Google, management can expect to absorb hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to keep employees happy.

The polarization of opinion about Israel that we have witnessed in American politics between Republicans who support Israel and Democrats who oppose Israel is a sign of a far greater division within American society. The tragic but undeniable fact is that today you cannot talk about “America” ​​as a single political entity.

Today, there are two Americas and we can’t protect each other. One American Traditional America loves Israel and America. Other America New America hates Israel and doesn’t think much about America.

Traditional America believes that the United States is the largest country in human history, although it brings the promise of freedom to the world, which is far from perfect. In the eyes of traditional American citizens, Israel is a relative, a close friend of the United States, and the most valuable ally in the Middle East.

In contrast, New America believes that America was born on the charge of slavery. As long as the new American refuses to exchange the values ​​of freedom, capitalism, equal opportunity, and patriotism with the values ​​of racialism and equality, socialism, equality of outcome, and globalization, America is evil. We insist that we continue to be the object of contempt at home and abroad. For New Americans, Israel was born of Zionism, just as the United States was born of white supremacism. In New America, Israel has no right to exist as long as it sticks to the Jewish national identity and refuses to become a “nation of all citizens.”

New American power is not limited to control over the White House and Congress. It also dominates much of America in the enterprise. Under the slogan of “stakeholder capitalism,” corporate conglomerates whose leaders are New Americans use their economic power to advance New America’s political and cultural agenda. In March, we saw stakeholder capitalism working after the Georgia State Capitol passed a law requiring voters to present identification at polling stations. Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and others have announced that they will boycott the state and refuse to work for thousands of Georgians in retaliation.

Silicon Valley is a stakeholder capitalist ground zero. Its inhabitants are the most noisy and strongest supporters of using technological and economic power to advance the political and cultural agenda of New America.

Microsoft and Oracle are appealing for the Nimbus bid award. They are suing on the basis of what they describe as technical and other flaws in the bidding process. Israel should see their appeal as an opportunity to change direction.

Given the generally considered hostility of New America to Israel and the proven power of Google and Amazon employees and their expressed hostility to Israel, the Treasury needs to rethink the bid award. Aside from technical considerations, the decision to allow Google and Amazon exclusive control over Israeli computer data did not give enough weight to all relevant variables.

Caroline Glick is an award-winning columnist and author of The Israeli Solution: A One-State Plan for Peace in the Middle East.

This article was first published in Israel Hayom.

