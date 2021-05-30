Is technological progress really progress?





Until about 40 years ago, the production of newspapers, magazines and books relied on touchable technology.

The page consisted of hot metal type. A sponge-like paper-like material called a paper mold was pressed against this metal. I bent it into a mold and poured melted lead into it to make a curved plate. The plate was bolted to a Leviathan-sized press and newspapers were printed on it.

I grew up in that world. I was thrilled to see the news flooding and selling on the streets before the ink dried.

The book was created in much the same way, but it took time. Compiling a dictionary can take years, or even decades. The addition was a major operation. Additional entries may require a full chapter reset, reread, and recheck.

Therefore, the addition was rare. The change to the meaning of a word had to be firmly established in the language before it gained a place. This management was strengthened by the principal. If you heard a student misuse a word, that student was corrected. If the start-up company complains: But teachers, everyone in the playground is saying. .. .. He was advised that the playground was wrong.

Today, people express themselves in a unique way. And it is advisable to do so. People innovate. They experiment. They create. This language is a turbulent, undulating whirlpool of new, general, hacked, ironic, and messed up abandonment.

The online dictionary reflects this. Updates (ID terminology Damage Report) are published on a regular basis. This is made possible by digital technology. Dictionaries are temporary entities that currently exist in Ether. They have new meanings and new cantrips, the entire drivle page have been added. This is partly called progress.

Is it really progress? Technology has become a bloated god of the throne that goes far beyond mere humans. Definitely omni-chambolic and uncaring. Confronting high-tech unstoppable creep probably sounds ridiculous to me. A deceived King Canute who wants to suppress the waves.

But then I made a Chap visit this week to repair my smart meter. He failed.

He hummed, gnawing, and yelled, but things still beeped blindly and sadly flashed like an electric fish was launched into the sand.

When I tried to pay someone, someone for the gas and electricity I might have used, I had a lot of fun misunderstood by the call center workers. I couldn’t solve the mystery of how much it was used. Or if there is one that has been used.

To reach that stage, I patiently listened to the phone for weeks and months. It may have taken years.

But I learned something. I unnoticed that another change was made to the language. The word “forward your call” has come to mean that Im cuts you off, hahaha.

Words of the week

Mispayment (verb)

Dissatisfied or dissatisfied. EG: Who should I call if the utility’s phone service fails to pay me?

Read my words the latest ah! Every Saturday in the courier. Contact me at [email protected]

