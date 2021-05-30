Google has made it difficult for users to keep their location data private





The proactive collection of location data by Google and the difficulty for users to manage their privacy settings is known as a problem by Google employees, who read the proceedings and said, “Apple is ours. I’m eating lunch. ”

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sued Google in May 2020 over Android’s tracking practices, alleging that Google continued to collect location data from smartphones despite users opting out. .. In unsealed documents, Google seems to have made it harder to find location data privacy settings in order to maintain data collection practices.

According to Insider, the documentation says that Google continued to collect location data even if users turned off a number of location sharing settings across the app and Android itself. Google is also said to have pressured other Android smartphone makers to make it harder to find privacy settings, as users may have liked to be tracked.

In an email from a Google employee, staff members complained about user data the same as users, and should be able to get their location on the device without having to share the data with a search company. “This may be the way Apple eats our lunch,” they suggested. Apple is “much more likely” to allow users to use location-based apps and services without sharing that data with Apple itself.

Google is said to have deliberately made it harder to find privacy settings after testing Android versions with easy-to-find controls, but decided that users actually used them. Considering this a “problem,” Google pushed its privacy options deep into the settings menu.

The difficulty of hiding your location from Google was revealed in a testimony with former Google Vice President Jack Menzel, who was in charge of Google Maps. Menzel says users need to deliberately remove Google from tracking for tracking by setting their home and work addresses as random locations so that they can’t properly locate their home and work. Said there is.

The document will be opened shortly after Google reveals a new privacy initiative on Google I / O. This includes password management, the default automatic deletion of data collected about users over time, and warning Google Maps users that location history is turned on.

Stay on top of all Apple news from your HomePod. Say “Hey, play Siri, AppleInsider” and you’ll receive the latest AppleInsider podcast. Alternatively, ask your HomePod mini for “Apple Insider Daily” and you’ll receive the latest information directly from the news team. And if you’re interested in Apple-centric home automation, say “Play Hey, Siri, HomeKit Insider” and you’ll instantly hear the latest professional podcasts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos