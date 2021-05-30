Get an introspection from Google Maps





Joishwabach | Telegram & Gazette

You probably know about Google Maps “Street View”. But did you know that if your friend turns on “Share your location”, you can see inside the building where your friend is.

While at home on the East Coast, my friend was able to look inside my Chicago hotel room with a map showing my exact address. They could even see the wallpaper and pillows in my room. They saw the sofa when I moved to the other side of the room. They were able to see their seats when I was in the Cubs game. At the museum, I was able to see the painting I was looking at. But they couldn’t see me in any of the pictures. These interior shots were previously taken by the Google team, like Google’s “Street View.”

It’s okay to share your location with family and close friends. But others may not like it. The suspicious spouse was able to find out if the partner was still in the office or if the teenager was really in the library. Sharing your location also allows you to check if the other party’s phone is low on battery or connected.

To turn it off or on, or see someone’s location (if you’re sharing it), tap the hamburger icon (three stacked lines) on Maps.Googe.com and click Share Your Location. Find out. Immediately after “COVID-19info”, when I visit the Google Maps website, I can only see a picture of my friend’s current location. The phone app just displays pinpoints on the map.

Car play

The other day, on Lyft, I noticed a lot of interesting apps on the driver’s screen. But he wasn’t using Apple’s CarPlay. It was the system that came with his car. I was curious because one reader recently mentioned CarPlay. CarPlay also displays the app on the car screen.

“So what’s new in CarPlay for new cars?” The reader asked. Well, here’s one thing: you can unlock your 2021 car by touching the steering wheel on your iPhone. You can also give the virtual key to someone else so that they can use your phone in your car.

If you don’t have a 2021 car but have an iOS 14 operating system on your phone, you can get other great CarPlay stuff. For example, you can ask Siri to send you friends, or you can contact your estimated time of arrival. Or ask her to send a voice message instead of sending a text message or making a phone call to someone.

The iOS 14 operating system also brings new CarPlay categories such as parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and food ordering. There is also one-tap access to the destination of your choice, with detailed information on what to do when you get there. CarPlay’s new wallpaper jazz up the background of the car screen.

CarPlay is under “Settings”. To use it, you only need a data plan and a car manufactured on iPhone 5 or later, and 2014 or later. You can use a wireless or wired connection to your phone. Watch the YouTube video titled “All New Carplay Features in iOS 14” to see if the feature is actually working.

Android users have Android Auto. Similar to CarPlay, you can use the car screen to communicate, navigate, entertain, and get answers. Works with Android 6+ and data plans. Although there are more cars with CarPlay than Android Auto, Porsche recently announced that it will offer CarPlay with new or first-time cars, and the list of Android Auto compatible cars is constantly growing.

Alexa, remind me!

Alexa is good at reminders. When I typed this, she piped and said, “I remind you, women’s club tea.”

To set it up, I told Alexa, “Alexa, remind me tomorrow at 2:45 pm.” “What should I remind you of?” She asked. “Women’s Club Tea,” I said.

In her early days, when I asked for a reminder, she failed terribly. When the time comes, she will say, “You have a reminder,” without telling me what it was. Alexa is right now.

Watch Netflix away from home

Unless you have unlimited data, watching Netflix on the train or away from home can be expensive. The default setting uses 3GB per hour for high resolution and 7GB per hour for Ultra HD. If you select the Low setting, it uses only 3/10 gigabytes per hour.

Method is as follows. Open Netflix in a browser such as Chrome or Edge. Click the arrow next to the icon that represents you and click your account. Under “Playback Settings”, there is a low setting.

Internuts

Never play a children’s PG movie again without checking online for properness. Even if a child tells his parents to see PG13 anything, that can be a big mistake. According to UCLA’s analysis, the movie labeled PG-13 in 2007 would have been rated R in 1997. Probably worse now. So what do parents, relatives, and babysitters do?

Common sense media is the best guide I have found. They list all the suspicious scenes and you can decide. $ 30 a year after the first three free reviews.

The free site Kids-in-Mind also analyzes movies. But it’s not as good as Common Sense.

