Silicon Valley vs. Big Apple: A glimpse into the US technology ecosystem





Yasmin Lukatz, Founder and Executive Director of ICON, and Guy Franklin, Founder and CEO of Israeli Mapped in New York, move to Silicon Valley and Big Apple in the Expanding your Startup to the US series hosted by Calcalist and Leumi Tech USA. Provides a peak to the challenge of moving business to the United States

In a discussion hosted by Ori Kaufman-Gafter, Head of International & Tech Banking at Bank Leumi USA, Lukatz and Franklin introduced the US tech scene to insiders, sharing lessons learned through their stories, journeys and careers, Israel. Entrepreneur.

“Don’t underestimate the importance of making your family happy. Don’t hesitate to help from the community,” said ICON, the secretary-general of ICON, a non-profit organization (in partnership with OFJCC) whose mission is to create. Lukatz said. A community of people in Silicon Valley who are passionate about Israeli technology and innovation and use the power of this community to help Israeli start-ups. “There are a lot of good people who want to make the transition easier.”

“The biggest reason for the failure of the move is that your loved ones can’t find their place here,” Franklin added. “You don’t have to be at work. For example, the person you’re relocating to may be working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and important people are with your child all day and have a work visa. It may not be. Many of the entrepreneurs who returned to Israel unsuccessfully were mainly because their families were not happy with the situation. From a business level perspective, the challenges associated with starting up from Israel. There are 9,000 other startups in New York City, which presents many challenges, but I think it’s more important at the individual level because it’s all infrastructure. ”

Lucats also emphasized the additional interpersonal challenges that arise from the move. “Another challenge is how to maintain the connection between founders when they are in one country and when they are in another. 90% of entrepreneurs faced a crisis at some stage in their careers. You really are between entrepreneurs on both sides of the sea, as 14% of startups are failing because of relationships with other founders, and the inability of the founders to communicate. I want to work on connections, read most of each other’s hearts, and continue working together. ”





