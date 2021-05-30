OnePlus Nord CE5G Spec Leak and its Midrange Powerhouse





The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was only confirmed a few days ago, but a new leak has already revealed most of its key specifications ahead of its launch next month.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the Core Edition Nord last week, promising to distill the original Nord to the core elements, adding some new features along the way. Currently, Android Central cites insider sources to reveal almost every aspect of the phone and seems to be looking at the Samsung Galaxy A525G.

For starters, it is reported to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, which is the same chipset as Samsung’s midranger. This is the flagship Snapdragon 888 drift, but it’s a capable chip that provides the right speed for most people’s needs.

In a review of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the chipset managed 637 in single-core tests and 1,866 in multi-core tests. In particular, these scores are almost indistinguishable from the scores obtained from the original OnePlus Nords Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is either reassuring or disappointing, depending on your perspective.

But even if you could increase processing power elsewhere, the Snapdragon 750G supports 5G, so you should have the best 5G phone in terms of connection speed.

The screen technology of CE 5G is virtually unchanged from the original OnePlus Nord. This is good because it means that you will continue to use AMOLED panels. This was not guaranteed given the low-priced Nord N10 and N100 switching to LCD screens. However, for Nord CE 5G, you can use a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The phone sounds similar to the original OnePlus Nord, but Android Central emphasizes a change in the rear camera housing. It seems to emulate the company’s flagship OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro handset. Importantly, the lens housed inside the camera bump has also been improved with the original OnePlus Nord, and the main sensor has been upgraded from 48MP to 64MP. The camera will be one of the three on the back, but the report doesn’t detail the specifications or features of the two auxiliary lenses.

Still, there are still some gaps to fill, but it’s a solid indication of what the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will look like when it launches on June 10. Especially when OnePlus CEO Pete Lau spoke to sister site TechRadar, he said the device would be a great everyday phone at an even more affordable price.

This suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be offered at a lower price than the original. The original was pretty good value for itself at $ 482. In that case, some familiarity with the core specs is certainly acceptable.

