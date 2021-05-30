High school student wins Michigan Doodle for Google Contest in a lottery dedicated to key workers





Hudsonville, Michigan A high school student in West Michigan was named the state’s top Doodle Creator and defeated over 45,000 entries from Michigan in the National Doodle for Google Art Contest.

Hudsonville High School senior Magdelyn Marchinkewicz won the state’s top spot in a national logo design contest that asked students from kindergarten to high school across the country to answer this year’s theme.

At the age of 18, she dedicated her paintings to an important worker in a coronavirus pandemic. In her design, Marchinkewicz drew doctors, teachers, dentists, chefs, construction workers, and soldiers around the logo of the popular web search engine Google.

Malkinkevic just wanted to show MLive how to get as close as possible to all the key people in this pandemic and at the peak of the pandemic.

Marchinkewicz participated in a national art contest through the Hollands Careerline Tech Center, a student of the Graphic Design Program. Her instructor encouraged students to participate in the contest, so she decided to take the opportunity to submit the painting.

I remember the day I was in (my picture), and I don’t seem to have a way to beat this, Marchinkewicz remembered. And that happened, so it’s a little cool.

Sally Salkowski, a graphic design instructor at the Careerline Tech Center, said Martinkewiczs’ achievements are a great way to finish the school year.

She was very proud of Magderin’s efforts and thought she was focusing on her design, she said in a prepared statement.

Marchinkewicz was informed by a surprise visit from Google that he had won the top spot in Michigan. A representative of a company said on May 9 that he knocked on the door and went outside, taking him to a box full of balloon arcs and prizes, defeating more than 45,000 entries from across the state. ..

Hudsonville Senior Magdelyn Marchinkewicz was named Winner of the Michigan Doodle for Google Contest. (Photo by Lisa Marchinkewicz)

A teenager said she was completely surprised at the announcement.

I didn’t expect to win at all, so I was almost shocked, so I feel like there wasn’t much reaction at the time. I feel like my family was hoping for more reaction, but I was just immersing everything.

Marchinkewicz said she was still shocked by the news, but now it’s more real.

She said she had an insane idea when I entered the Careerline Tech Center and how I could be a winner across Michigan without knowing anything about computers or Adobe Photoshop. ..

The Marchinkewiczs painting was not selected as one of the top five domestic finalists in the Doodle for Google contest announced on May 24th. However, the teens said they wanted to pursue a career in graphic design.

She plans to attend Cornerstone University in the fall to study graphic design.

