Old corporate champions can’t save Japan





Author: Richard Katz, Carnegie International Ethics Council

Different technology systems create and need different business institutions. As circumstances change, so do institutions. Otherwise, yesterday’s strengths will become today’s weaknesses, slowing economic growth. This is unfortunately a plight for Japan, and champions in the analog era have not been able to adapt to today’s digital world. Sony no longer produces indispensable products one after another.

According to the IMD World Competitiveness Center, Japan was ranked 25th in the worst overall digital competitiveness in 2020. Japanese companies spend a lot of money on information and communication technology (ICT), but they don’t have much value for the yen. Japan ranks 56th in business agility, which measures how well a country is using ICT.

Most Japanese companies use ICT to reduce costs, primarily by automating tasks they are already doing, such as inventory management. But what makes ICT innovative is that companies can do things that were previously impossible. Not only can they reach more customers and suppliers through e-commerce, but they can also use big data and the internet to develop new products and improve older ones. UPS parcel delivery trucks usually have internal sensors that monitor the condition prior to component failure, avoiding expensive failure of parcel-filled trucks.

With ICT, the remaining economic distribution, services, and non-ICT manufacturing can increase productivity, for example, from a 1% increase in input to a 2% increase in production. Unfortunately, Japan’s non-ICT sector has not enjoyed this productivity gain. During the post-WWII economic miracle of Japan, in the analog era, technological innovation was led by huge, capital-intensive and vertically integrated enterprises. They relied solely on themselves and their longtime allies of corporate conglomerates, called affiliates, to create their own products. Companies have shaped themselves to comply with this technology regime.

But we now live in a digital world where innovation pioneers are often newer, entrepreneurial, and knowledge-intensive companies. It’s a world where giants regularly partner with others, including newcomers, in a process called open innovation. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was developed by a small German biotechnology company called BioNTech, which was founded in 2008. Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Android and Chrome are all products developed through open innovation.

In Japan, 70% of corporate giants still believe that everything must be done in-house. However, as 10% of car manufacturing costs are related to software and the amount is steadily increasing over time, car makers can no longer do it alone. Honda, which has failed to develop a collision avoidance system many times, finally purchased the technology from Bosch, but from a research and development veteran of a company that claims that using homemade parts is the center of Honda’s soul. Faced with anger.

Champions in the analog era have been so successful that the idea that companies are hard to change, even with hard work, is rooted. These companies do not hire or promote new employees who are enthusiastic about renewing their business model. Approximately 82% of senior managers at major Japanese companies have never worked for another company. Its share is 28% in Germany and only 19% in the United States.

Teaching new tricks to old dogs is not unique to Japan, but what sets it apart is the difficulty that new companies face when replacing past corporate leaders. Since the birth of Sony and Casio in 1946, no new manufacturer has entered the top ranks of electronics. In contrast, eight of the top 21 electronic hardware manufacturers in the United States did not exist in 1970. Among the developed countries, Japan has the second lowest rate of entry of new companies and withdrawal of old companies.

In the digital age, the bigger the better. In 1981, 71% of all US business R & D was done by companies with at least 25,000 employees, and only 4% was done by companies with less than 1000 people. By 2014, the share of megacorporations had been halved. It was 36%, but the percentage of people under 1000 increased to 20%.

Japan is resisting this trend. In 2015, only 7% of R & D was carried out by companies with less than 500 employees, compared to 17% in the United States and 33% in France and the United Kingdom. One of the reasons is that Tokyo directs almost 90% of the government’s financial assistance for research and development to the highest proportion of large incumbents in the OECD.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced a program to promote digitalization, including the establishment of a new digitization institution. This is a good first step, but unfortunately it is limited to citizens who have a function within the government and a relationship with the government. In order to contribute to the Japanese economy, we need to expand into business.

If Japan wants to revive, in other words, the famous American car commercial, you have to realize that this is not your father’s economy. The champion of the analog era is restraining the Japanese economy.

Richard Katz is a Senior Fellow of the Carnegie International Ethics Council.

This article is taken from his upcoming book on the Revival of Entrepreneurship in Japan, Gazelle or Elephant: Contest for the Future of Japan’s Economy.

