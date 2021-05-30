PC games on Linux: How difficult is it?





For PC gamers, there is effectively only one operating system. It’s Windows 10. It’s really easy. Build or buy a fashionable gaming PC, press Windows 10 on that PC and go for a coffee while Steam is downloading the library. All you have to do is load your luggage.

It’s not that simple, but it’s an image. Hardware prices aren’t the only reason Mac games aren’t a big deal. However, you can also install Linux on your PC. Recently, Linux games have received strong support from Valve and others, along with an active community.

For me, I’m in a position to learn Linux, but I also love games. So how difficult is it to combine the two? Not as bad as you think.

(Image credit: TechRadar) Which Linux distribution do you choose?

Unlike Windows 10 and macOS, when it comes to Linux, I’m confused about options. With all the best Linux distributions having an active community and huge resources to help you when you need it, it’s not too hard to try new things.

Some are considered the best Linux distributions for games, especially gamers, and feature specific tweaks and preloaded software tools to help PC gamers get things done much faster.

I’m using Linux Mint, and I’ve been used to it since I first started using it when I jumped into Linux. It’s based on Ubuntu and is very beginner friendly.

Linux game hardware and drivers

This is the part that really surprised me when I started thinking seriously about playing games on Linux. For Windows 10, the driver may be sufficient, but surprisingly, the Linux situation seems better.

For example, consider my gaming PC. At this point, you’re running an AMD Radeon GPU, so you don’t even need to install any drivers. The open source driver Mesa is built into Linux Mint (and many other distributions) and works right out of the box. New drivers are available, but if you have access to a web browser and search engine, updating to them is not difficult.

Nvidia graphics cards are a bit different, but both open source and proprietary drivers are available. Try Linux Mint on a gaming laptop with the Nvidia RTX 2060 and imagine my pleasure as the built-in driver manager pops up on first boot and chooses from the latest version of each. Just knowing what you need for that particular machine made installation easier.

How about support for PC games on Epic Games Store Hades (Image Credit: TechRadar) Linux running via WINE?

Comparing a small percentage of Steam users running Linux on Windows 10, it’s wondering why Valve lags behind the platform. But since Steam is the world’s largest PC game provider, the fact that Steam is lagging is good news for us.

Steam has a lot of Linux-native games, and perhaps an amazing number, but the real magic is Proton. This compatibility layer allows gamers to play Windows-only titles on Linux, but with varying degrees of success. Steam has a whitelist of officially supported titles, but you can tell Proton to try something in the library and play it.

However, there are restrictions. As good as Proton, but still needs to be fixed. Also, some games often don’t run at all due to the built-in anti-cheat software. For example, Destiny 2 will not boot completely due to an anti-cheat system that is not supported by Linux. However, most games have ProtonDB, a third-party resource that they always use. If you link it to the Steam library, you’ll see what you can expect.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Protons are also not limited to one version. You can use an older version or have a particular game run another version. The ProtonDB community is good at reporting issues and fixes. In some cases, just using an older version of Proton may solve the problem. Or, if you’re curious, there’s a popular custom proton called Proton GE (Glorious Eggroll, named after its creator). This is often even better.

Other than Steam, you can also play games from services such as Epic Games, Ubisoft Connect, and EA Origin. The magic of WINE (Wine Is Not Emulator) allows you to run Windows-only programs on Linux. I use a third-party platform called Lutris to access Epic and Ubisoft and play games, but it’s almost impossible to know that I’m actually using Linux.

(Image credit: TechRadar) All PC games are tinkering

One of the most conceivable things about PC games on Linux is that it requires a lot of necessary tweaks. I thought so too, but how much time do you spend tinkering with games and settings? And how do you get the perfect performance? It doesn’t change here either.

Many games played on Linux are non-native and therefore typically perform differently than Windows. Running the compatibility layer isn’t surprising because it’s different from running the game natively.

However, Linux, which is Linux, has some very good tools to make your game better. The above Lutris uses WINE for its core, but it can also be used to run other tools without using a terminal at all. Feral Gamemode is popular and is included in some of the games Feral has ported to Linux, but you can use it in any game to improve performance. Steam adds a command to the game settings, but Lutris just needs to turn it on. The same applies to the ACO compiler. Vulkan works well on Linux, and if you want to see detailed performance data, there are tools such as MangoHud that display a full-featured overlay on your screen.

Also, with OBS natively built for Linux, streaming to Twitch is not an issue.

There is no Man’s Sky for Windows that works perfectly on Linux (image credit: TechRadar) PC games on Linux are not difficult and are very fun

If you like tinkering, give Linux a try. I’m not saying you need to stop Windows 10 right away, but don’t be afraid to give it a try. I wanted to know how to use it, but I am very happy to be able to make fine adjustments and check the results just by tracing the surface. Immediately after my anger, I, a beginner, broke something.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind. For example, I used an NTFS-formatted SSD to store the Steam library, so no non-Linux native games were loaded. Reformatting the drive to ext4, the recommended Linux format, was fine.

There’s a lot to learn and it’s easy to get lost in a rabbit hole. However, there are many resources to make that learning easy and enjoyable, and the knowledge of the community is staggering. But just as surprisingly, you don’t really have to do this. Of course, using Epic and other non-Steam platforms requires a bit of work, but it’s not difficult.

If your library is primarily on Steam, you only need to select a few checkboxes. It’s not as difficult as using Windows 10. Moreover, updating the OS does not completely ruin everything you set up.

