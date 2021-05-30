The Witcher 3 gets Berserk Guts and the original The Witcher Mod





Modder “user 619” has released The Witcher 3 Berserk Guts mod. This mod basically replaces Gerald’s 3D model with guts. This is a homage to Kentaro Miura, the creator of the “Berserk” manga, who died on May 6, 2021.

You can download this mod here. If you select Griffon Armor Lv1, you can play as Berserk Guts. Note that you also need to disable NVIDIA Hairworks (because mods aren’t compatible with them). The guides you can use to equip Gryphon Armor are:

Press ~ to use the console and type: additem (‘Gryphon School steel sword’) Then press Enter additem (‘Gryphon School silver sword’) Then press Enter additem (‘Gryphon Pants 1’) then press Enter it.

Speaking of The Witcher 3 character mods, PTRMO has released one such mod that adds a 3D model of Gerald from the first Witcher game. You can download this mod here.

Finally, you may find the following mods also interesting. The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the best HD texture packs for CDPR RPGs. The HDAR HD Animals Rework Mod, Human of the Continent 4K-2K Texture, and The Witcher 2 Overhaul Mod are also very cool. Then there’s the Shades of Iron, the True Fires mod, and a mod that adds new standalone quests.

pleasant!

John Papadopoulos

John is the founder and editor-in-chief of DSO Gaming. He is a fan of PC games and has great support for the modding and indie communities. Prior to creating DSO Gaming, John worked on numerous gaming websites. Although he is a stubborn PC gamer, his game roots are in the console. John loves and still does 16-bit consoles, and considers the SNES to be one of the best consoles. Still, the PC platform won him over the console. This is primarily due to 3DFX and its iconic dedicated 3D accelerator graphics card, Voodoo 2. John has also written a more advanced treatise on “The Evolution of PC Graphics Cards”.Contact email address

