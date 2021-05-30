



The problem with analog calendars is that if you are old enough to remember them, you need to look at them for them to work. A digital calendar may be good for reminding you to do something, but it still can’t read your mind. For example, Google Calendar can only do what you tell it to do. The Google system may be suitable for integrating dates and activities in other Google applications, but with careful instructions, the calendar will be much more intuitive.

As you may think you understand the basics of Google Calendar, there are some features that can help you schedule events and keep your calendar up to date more efficiently. If you access Google Calendar primarily from your mobile phone, you may have missed many Google Calendar features that you can access or activate in your desktop settings.

Here is a list of 6 useful Google Calendar tips and tricks you will need in your life:

1. “Negotiate” meeting time

When it comes to planning a meeting, there are two useful scheduling options that you may not be using.

First, you can select “Find Time” when creating the event. Select this option to see each participant’s schedule for a particular day, as long as you’re also using Google Calendar.

Does this work for everyone?

Image: Screenshot: Google Calendar

We hope that this feature will help you schedule meetings when everyone knows it’s free, so you can avoid a series of conflicts and excuses. Another option is to select “Suggest Time” for each participant. This feature prompts the system to automatically generate a list of meeting time options so you can choose the one that seems most effective.

2. Add a video conferencing link

When creating an event or calendar invitation, Google can add a link to your video conference via Google Meet, which can accommodate up to 100 participants.

Video links are very easy to set up because they literally prompt you when you create an event in your calendar.When creating an event[GoogleMeetビデオ会議を追加]With the click of a button, a link will be generated and included in your invitation.

Show me your face?

Image: Screenshot: Google Calendar

3. Enable keyboard shortcuts

Did you know that you have a complete set of keyboard shortcuts available in Google Calendar? All you need to access the shortcut is[設定]Just enable the shortcut with. Click on the gear in the upper right corner of the calendar[設定]Click to[キーボードショートカット]Choose.

Here is a sample of the most useful keyboard shortcuts:

Search: Shift + /

Creating an event: c

Scroll to the previous date range: k or p

Scrolls to the next date range: j or n

Jump to today: t

Delete event: backspace or delete

Switch the view as follows:

Day: 1 or d

Week: 2 or w

Month: 3 or m

7th: 4 or x

Agenda: 5 or

If you want to provide more information about the events scheduled in your calendar, you can change the format density, but this setting is a bit tricky to find.[設定]Instead of going to, click on the gear icon in the upper right corner of the web page,[密度と色]Look for. Then change the Information Density setting to Compact.

See all that information!

Image: Screenshot / Google

Do you want that information? Here’s how to get it.

Image: Screenshot / Google

4. Send an email to the group

If you need to send an update to a group of people included in an event, you don’t have to struggle to remember all your names and email addresses. You can draft an email for everyone through the event itself. Click an appointment on the calendar, then click the envelope icon to send an email to the guest and make a note. done.

The next trick is to click on that little envelope.

Image: Screenshot / Google

5. Transfer ownership of the event

Once you’ve created a meeting or event, you can cancel it and hold someone else accountable. According to the event editing function[その他のアクション]Select to at the bottom of the list[所有者の変更]Is displayed. Select it and enter the nominee’s name or email address. After that, I sigh of relief.

Take this here.

Image: Screenshot: Google Calendar

6. Create a daily agenda

One day, I create a to-do list and email it to myself. And the other day, I manually send myself reminders all day long. Google Calendar actually does this for you.[設定]Go to[カレンダーの設定]Select the calendar for which you want to generate an agenda.[その他の通知]In the section[毎日の議題]Options[なし]From[メール]Change to.

Ask Google Calendar to create your to-do list.

Image: Screenshot / Google

Now your schedule will be sent daily and you won’t have to check in directly in your calendar. dreams.

