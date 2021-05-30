As the crossroads of law and technology expand, we will need students trained in both parenting and education news and top stories.





Singapore-As the global and Singapore tech scenes continue to compete for more innovative and disruptive solutions, companies inadvertently step into the muddy waters of privacy, fake news, intellectual property and more. There is a possibility of stepping on.

Lim How Khang, an assistant professor of computing and law at Singapore Management University (SMU), said traditional lawyers and programmers may not be able to navigate this intersection due to training restrictions.

A recent example was the adoption of TraceTogether in Singapore, and public and parliamentary debates sparked the use of user tracking data by authorities, he said.

To enable more graduates to work at the crossroads of law and technology, Professor Lim helped establish SMU’s four-year computing and law undergraduate course.

The first cohort (21 students) has just completed the first year of research.

Students obtain modules from both the law and computing departments of the university and divide the modules evenly across the two disciplines.

The course begins by focusing on areas of significant overlap, such as intellectual property.

Upon graduation, Professor Lim said students would be able to find jobs in various places, such as technology and law firms, in roles that may not yet exist.

One of these students, Jonathan Lim, 22, said the two disciplines seemed quite different at first, but there were similarities under the surface.

“Both are trying to solve the problem, whether it’s a technical problem or an analytical one,” he said.

Lim, who chose the program because of the idea of ​​interdisciplinary education, said his friends and family expressed concern that his degree might not be deep enough in either subject. But he said he hasn’t changed in a short period of time on either side so far.

“I can’t qualify as a lawyer, but from a technical training perspective, I feel as competent as those who specialize in (law or technology),” he said.

Professor Lim, trained in both areas, teaches technology to law school students, and vice versa, but reaches a detailed level of discussion with them because they don’t have what they need. Said he couldn’t. Basic training.

The program aims to attract at least 45 new students annually in the future and hopes to help students perform their jobs in areas that Professor Lim describes as a growth area.

Lawyers in Singapore are also aiming to improve their technical skills education.

In 2019, Judge Sandaresh Menon said in his speech at the 29th Pacific Bar Association Annual Meeting and Conference that technical training should not be considered an “additional option”, but “training skilled lawyers in the use of technology.” I will do it. ” Must be prioritized. “

In February of this year, the National University of Singapore’s Faculty of Law considered facilitating the transition of transfer students from other degree courses at the university in the hope of injecting students with technical or business knowledge into the legal cohort. Announced that

“In today’s legal affairs, technology cannot be escaped,” said Gilbert Leong, a senior partner at Dentons Rodyk & Davidson.

Leong, who has worked with technology companies since the early 1990s, helps individuals trained in both areas, including future graduates of the new SMU course, understand legal pitfalls and stay ahead. Said that it can be done.

“It also helps companies understand and adhere to industry standards. People who are just trained in code may not be able to,” he added.

