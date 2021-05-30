Call of Duty: How to improve war zone glag





The hit Mega Battle Royale from Call of Duty experienced some ups and downs in Gulag, so what can be improved in the 1v1 competition?

Battle Royale Hit Call of Duty: War Zone is the third season. The latest event has regained a map of Verdansk, which has traveled back in time to the Cold War atmosphere. This also brings some changes to Gulag. Almost all weapons have changed in the latest Warzone update. This also affects what is randomly given in Gulag. The level design has also changed significantly from the prison design, which was popular with fans who made their debut in Season 1 of Warzone.

Call of Duty participated in the Battle Royale competition with Warzone in early 2020, which immediately created a sensation. With smooth gameplay and new ideas, combat at Verdansk has risen to the top of the flooded battle royale market. One of these new ideas was the implementation of gulag, a system that gives players the chance to fight one-on-one and return to a big battle. The system hasn’t stayed simple for a long time.

Shortly after its debut, Warzone’s gulag began to undergo frequent changes. More powerful weapons have been added, new maps have been created, and finally the battle of the afterlife has been transformed into its own independent mode. Call of Duty can now glag two different routes-fully accept the opportunity for a second chance as a wild and different experience, or return to the basics of what fans loved in Season 1. Returning to the original Warzone gulag can be seen as a step back for fans, so perhaps the next thing the Call of Dutyneseds should do is steer to the ridiculous.

Would you like to go back to the original Gulag or think outside the box?

Besides weapons and level design, some new features in Warzone’s gulag may be fun. Pairing players in 2v2 or 3v3 can be exciting yet interesting. By playing against rival teams in 2v2, your stakes in the battle of Gulag will be even higher than before. A simpler change could be the addition of a procedurally generated Warzone gulag map design. This is a great help for inexperienced Call of Duty players to be easily killed by players who know exactly where to look as soon as the Gragmatch begins. Setmaps containing randomly placed items to block the field of view will be placed on an even stadium every 1v1.

Experienced players tend to get angry with constant change after spending hours learning to design a particular gun or level, but change isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Warzone did a great job of making fun changes to keep fans interested without shaking the foundation of the game. Whatever Call of Duty Warzone decides to do with the Battle Royale Jaguar Note, not everyone fully agrees on what to do next, especially when time is important.

