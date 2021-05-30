The truth about fake Google reviews.Bank charges are rising despite profits: CBC Marketplace cheat sheet





Customers call on banks to increase fees during a pandemic while profits are increasing

Many Canadians continue to struggle financially during the pandemic, and some wonder why the big Canadian banks are raising fees when their profits continue to grow.

Customers at TD, CIBC, Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank have recently contacted GoPublic about the increase or potential increase in charges for various accounts, products and services.

From his home in Milton, Ontario, Xan Gunjar said, “This is not really the right time for banks to raise any kind of fees.” “We have to insert the ethical part.”

Banks are telling GoPublic that the increase has been made after careful consideration and that other options are available to customers.read more

A CBC News survey tracked the web of fake Google reviews across North America as it tried to address the failure to monitor Google’s rating plummet due to fake reviews. 8:04 Fake Google reviews are tricking customers and hurting business

If you’ve searched for a business name online, you may have seen that Google review. A valuation system is an easy way to evaluate the quality of your business before spending your hard earned money there. However, not all reviews are accurate, not even from real people.

According to a CBC News survey, there are a wide range of issues that plague popular star rating systems, with some paying for fake positive reviews while others are negative. It seems that it is being coerced by a web company that posts a good comment and proposes a “review correction”. “Service to defeat them.

In this study, we used data collection and analysis techniques to catalog only part of one fake review network. Across North America, 1,279 companies are connected with 208 fake accounts that have posted 3,574 fake reviews.

Google said in an email that the system “checks every review before it’s published to Google Maps and looks for signs of malicious content,” but “unauthorized reviews can sometimes slip through. It’s not perfect because it’s there. ” “read more

The Marketplace surveyed fake lists and reviews on Google before when our team looked up fake lock shop lists and reviews in January 2020. We also investigated fake reviews related to the consumer electronics repair industry in October 2020.

Some customers of a major Canadian bank contacted Go Public, dissatisfied with the increase in bank charges during the pandemic. Fee increases will take place after each of the five largest banks reports billions of profits in the first quarter of this year. 2:05 Want to make your home more energy efficient?A new grant of up to $ 5,000 may start

The Government of Canada has launched a new program that offers up to $ 5,000 in Canadian grants to pay for energy-saving home upgrades.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Natural Resources Seams Olegan said about $ 2.6 billion worth of over seven years to help homeowners upgrade heaters, install solar panels and replace windows and doors. The Canada Green Homes Grant Program was launched on Thursday.

Homeowners can receive up to $ 5,000 for energy-efficient refurbishment of their primary home and up to $ 600 to support the cost of valuing a home’s energy.read more

Justin Trudeau spoke in a video from Parliament Hill on Thursday. 1:25 What else is happening?

The Federal Health Organization was not ready to meet the demand for pandemic equipment, auditors found. A review by AG Karen Hogan states that the Public Health Agency of Canada was unable to address stockpiling issues.

Ontario says more care facilities are air-conditioned, but still not all living rooms Last summer, the Ford government promised to install ACs in resident rooms.

Court Rules NEXUS Cards cannot be canceled due to minor rule violations. Hundreds of people are expelled from NEXUS’s trusted travel program each year.

These bicycle pedals have been recalled due to the risk of falling. Consumers should immediately stop using the affected pedals and bring their bicycle or pedals to a Trek retailer for free pedal replacement and installation.

These clothes steamers are at risk of burns. Consumers should contact HSN on how to discontinue use of the product and receive a full or partial refund.

These our dad’s farm branded apricot kernel products can cause cyanide poisoning If you have affected products in your home, don’t consume them.

