At Big Tech’s dystopia, cat videos make millions of dollars, and real artists seek hints.Jon Harris





More than a year ago, music streaming giant Spotify announced a new addition to its service. An innovation called Artist Fundraising Pick allows you to send musicians the equivalent of chips online. This move happened in the same way that the controversy over the often pathetic returns from streaming began snowballing. This peaked in April of this year when well-known musicians such as Paul McCartney, Kate Bush and Stevie Nicks signed a letter calling on the British government. To finally tackle the problem.

At about the same time, there was growing speculation that Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek had a net worth of $ 3.3 billion and would lead a consortium wanting to buy an Arsenal football club. In the context of its potentially large-scale transactions, what Spotify launched emphasized the tendency of large corporations to simply provide bread crumbs to their slanderers and complainants, but it was: many musicians Recognize that you need additional financial support and shift responsibility to their fans.

It’s still a matter of discretion for bands and artists to turn on this feature. A quick glance at the Spotifys artist page will probably not activate stars such as Taylor Swift, Drake, Coldplay, and for that matter, McCartney, Bush, and Knicks, but many of the lesser-known names will be active as soon as possible. You can see that it was done. The pandemics quickly killed the revenue from live performances that highlighted many musicians, so they could hardly be criticized. Indeed, some musicians say they like the steady trickle of relatively small changes.

Again, Spotifys’ annual revenue was finally close to 7 billion, and the rate per stream paid to artists is now estimated to be around 0.35p, why the company is just welfare from listeners. Did you decide to seek your contribution? And since musicians now only keep making money by hovering just above the level of self-sufficiency, no one considers it successful enough to be donated?

Online chips are now expanding rapidly beyond music services. Most major internet companies are involved to help people get used to spending money within their domain. Twitter has launched a feature called TipJar aimed at sending donations to creators, journalists, professionals and nonprofits. YouTube extends a feature called Applause that does the same for influencers and video makers. Recently, the new $ 1 billion audio app, Clubhouse, has introduced chip tools to help creators build communities, viewers, and influence. To some people, such words may sound true. But they also have the familiar feeling of tech players trying to melt creativity into content and avoid big questions about what it brings to the income of thousands of people. Something clearly accelerated by the Covid crisis.

The story unfolds from a fall into the ever-expanding world of platform-based writing. While traditional magazines and newspapers have hit skids and their colleges endlessly, team-based journalism models are accompanied by an increasing number of writers and presenters competing for personal donations and subscriptions through platforms such as Patreon and Substack. Especially for the latter, the money earned by the most successful people seems impressive, but thousands of people work with little profit.

In addition, these services are not the kind of stubborn reports that require serious resources, as streaming prefers Wombam’s pop songs, which have the shortest intro and infectious hooks built into every bar. Focusing on commentary and controversy (as a British writer) Helen Lewis recently stated that: shoe leather reports, in-depth investigations, and FOIA demands rarely push millions of clicks). This is probably one of the reasons we live in an era when we are generating far more heat than light.

In contrast, the cultural and media economies of the analog era worked on different models. Whatever their failure, the best organizations and companies that have continued to move shows from publishers through record labels to old-fashioned television channels are subsidizing the talent of banks with less mainstream success in their biggest attractions. Worked on the basis that it would help, and also give opportunities to adventurous and ambitious people. To some extent, this is still the trick of some institutions managing the transition from the old world to the new world (you are reading this thanks to one of them). But what’s happening elsewhere seems to be Darwinian overall, even if the online giant wants to be seen as a generous benefactor. It disappears.

Over the past six months, there has been a series of stories about a new mood of generosity that seems to have grabbed some social media companies competing for market share. The New York Times recently published an article about the huge amount of money Snapchat seems to have paid to social media creators while confronting TikTok. Among the newly created people interviewed was a New Mexico woman who earned $ 500,000 from a video of her sister frying a turkey. A senior high school student in Maryland paid about twice as much for box-opening videos and entertaining content. Includes one clip that spins on the hoverboard while seamlessly appearing in new outfits. Meanwhile, since 2004, 1,800 newspapers have been closed in the United States, and Rolling Stone is hosting an appeal to help workers in the music industry struggling.

The digital glare of the 21st century hides old tricks. In line with the way charity has always been used to smooth out the issue of fairness and exploitation, the new epidemic of ad hoc donations is from a few tech players who make people on the platform wealthier than ever. Seems to be designed to distract people who want to enrich their culture with more fulfilling than cat videos are living an increasingly impossible life. If you doubt this, you might want to think about what would happen if the veteran superstar who signed the letter started today. I think I know the answer: McCartney, Bush et al desperately upload a song for fear of the worst, and then, to the objective eye, a virtual chip jar that looks like a bowl of begging. I will give it to you.

