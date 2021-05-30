The valve may be running on a portable console like the Nintendo Switch and will be available by the end of the year.





Valve is reportedly developing a portable console like the Linux-based Nintendo Switch. Assuming an all-in-one PC equipped with a touch control and a game pad. It is reportedly running a Steam game and may be released by the end of the year. Valve does not share information about such devices, but found a reference to the new device in the latest version of Steam code. In addition, earlier this month, Valve co-founder and managing director Gabe Newell reportedly proposed the next console.

Little or no information about future gaming device handling, valves, or reports. Ars Technica cites multiple sources familiar with this issue, stating that such devices have been under development for some time. Even more interesting is the creator of SteamDB Pavel Djundik. New hardware related code found in the latest version of vaporBeta desktop client. Steam is the storefront for Valve’s PC, Mac, and Linux games. This code is alleged to refer to a new piece of hardware called “SteamPal” associated with a previously discovered “Neptune” controller.

Djundik also found a quick access menu and a power menu with “shutdown”, “pause”, and “restart” features. This is probably for upcoming Steam handheld consoles. According to reports, this device could be an all-in-one PC and gamepad that supports touch control. This guessed device is a very popular Nintendo switch. This allows players to play the game in both handheld mode and couch console mode.

In addition, Gabe Newell has suggested that Valve may launch a new console at Sancta Maria College in New Zealand by the end of this year. In response to a question about Steam games on the console, Newell reportedly said: it’s not. The answer was shared by Reddit users. PositionArsTechnica Found before removal.

This week we have Google I / O Time Orbital, Gadget 360 Podcasts, Android 12, Wear OS and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbitals are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Wherever you can get a podcast.





