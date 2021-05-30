Life on Google and Life on Amazon: From Recruitment to Dismissal (and everything in between)





Although they are the two largest and most influential companies on the planet, Amazon and Google are in many ways the opposite when it comes to corporate culture and business strategy.

Richard Russell spent more than eight years working with both Google and Amazon before setting up his company. It teaches others how to apply the principles and tools they have learned to their business.

I recently sat down with Russell to explain some of the differences from his previous employer in an easy-to-understand manner, highlighting some of the important lessons he currently shares with his clients.

employment

According to Russell, Google’s basic interview question is “How smart are you?”

“Google hires wise people, gives them the perks to make them happy, and gives them freedom (and difficult problems) in the hope that great things will happen,” Russell told me. “Overall, they tend to be diligent, but that’s not the main goal. At Google, most people do or say something to show how smart they are. It means that there is an error. “

In contrast, Amazon’s basic interview question is “What did you do?”

“Amazon hires people who do a lot, apply structured pressure and guidance, and give them difficult problems (and freedom) in the hope that a lot will be done,” Russell said. Explains. “Overall, they tend to get a lot of smart people, but that’s not the main goal. At Amazon, most people make mistakes on the side of getting things done and don’t talk too much about it. Means. “

Both employers consistently attract great candidates-high salaries, stock prices, and success tend to do that. However, Google appeals to potential employers by being the best place to work, and Amazon attracts those who want to do more by creating an environment where they can do more.

“If I were to hire, I would follow Amazon’s method and hire ex-Amazons by a significant margin over Google,” Russell said. “It’s not that Google employees are bad. I just like Amazon employees.”

“But if I choose a place to work, I’ll choose to work at Google over Amazon,” Russell continues.

And what if his goal was to grow his abilities and career?

“I choose Amazon despite or because of the discomfort,” says Russell.

Benefits, benefits, culture

“Google likes to think of itself as spartan, but it’s not,” says Russell. “But it doesn’t matter because Google’s margin is over 30%.”

In contrast, Amazon’s margins are much smaller, 5-10%. “They are spartan and that’s important,” says Russell. “But sometimes they overdo it unnecessarily.”

Russell does not travel to first class at either company or any senior. “All seniors are more likely to win premium economy and business on Google than on Amazon,” he said.

“Google buys great food for everyone. That’s a good perk,” says Russell. “Still, people don’t have to spend time preparing meals or going out, so it really makes sense for business. Instead, they tend to socialize and eat together. It’s expensive. It looks inefficient, but it’s a good use of money. It’s a lot cheaper than it looks. “

In contrast, Amazon doesn’t provide food to its employees, but Russell sees it as a false economy-it wastes time for staff to have lunch outside.

“But it’s impressive to employees that Amazon is trying to cut costs, which tends to reinforce that behavior in other aspects of the business,” says Russell.

When it comes to human processes, Russell describes Google as relatively ad hoc, which tends to create a cultural echo chamber in employment and promotion. There is little feedback to the interviewer, so the interviewer improves slowly.

Amazon, on the other hand, uses a highly structured and reliable hiring method that applies the same rigor to dismissals, promotions and rewards. Recruitment involves four to eight interviewers who use behavioral questions that focus on Amazon’s leadership principles, followed by reports. This helps interviewers improve their skills. Similar discussions occur in promotional reviews. This requires all managers to have some discipline and a common understanding of how to evaluate people.

“This helps Amazon maintain a systematic culture throughout the HR process,” says Russell. “Google will benefit from adopting the processes of the Amazon people and adapting them to their culture.”

Management structure

Russell describes Google as a “centralized command and control product and engineering organization” and a “parallel but somewhat independent business / sales organization.”

“Google is led by engineers and product personnel, at least that’s their focus, and sales meet their needs to monetize their products.”

Amazon’s structure, on the other hand, is driven by business needs.

“Leaders aren’t necessarily engineers, products, or sales people,” explains Russell. “But they dig deeper into technology, so they understand it too.”

According to Russell, Google was decided from the top because the technology is consciously organized, usually done by one person, there is little duplication, and it is relatively easy to navigate. You can make big changes more quickly when you do.

“But because decision-making is centralized and takes place further above the chain of command, Google is far less agile when it comes to responding to changes in market and learning,” continues Russell. “In a sense, Google operates like a huge government with a central plan.”

In contrast, Amazon pushes decisions down as much as possible, allowing you to make small changes much faster.

“But this can lead to duplication,” says Russell. “And large, centralized changes take a long time to complete because many people need to take action, and it’s hard to mandate. In a sense, Amazon has a central plan. It operates like a capitalist economy without. “

According to Russell, each management structure also influences the way both companies set goals.

Google has a universal goal-setting framework, Goals and Key Results (OKR), to define and track goals and their results, because it’s relatively easy to see what each team is working on. I am using it for. Amazon’s goal process is relatively well-developed, but less structured and less transparent than Google.

“Amazon’s goal-setting process is much more difficult to navigate and adjust. Especially when it comes to transparency, widespread adoption of OKR will benefit.”

Management style and process

From Russell’s point of view, Amazon’s management styles and processes are often easier to move to other companies than Google. This is because the style is more systematic and structured and the process is more mature. Needless to say, few companies can match Google’s high rate of return.

“For example, consider innovation,” says Russell. “Amazon is very disciplined and thorough when it comes to new ideas, but Google just tries things and wants it to work. Google can afford it and it works overall. Going on, Google’s approach isn’t transferable without Google’s margins. Amazon’s approach works for all companies. “

Amazon and Google’s approaches are often dramatically different, but Russell believes in doing the best from both companies. After all, they both succeeded for a reason.

The important thing is to adapt these important lessons to your specific needs and culture. This will give you the best of both worlds.

