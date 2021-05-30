Bugatti announces three handmade smartwatches that can take up to 20 days to build





Bugatti, a French high-performance car maker, has leapt into one of the most trending product ecosystems. Luxury car makers have announced three new smartwatches. The company has partnered with Austrian luxury smartwatch company Viita Watches to announce a new smartwatch.

Viita and Bugatti have chosen kickstarter.com, a platform that allows exclusive purchase of watches for a limited time. The company has set the price of all three smartwatches at 899.

The Bugatti smartwatch is available for a limited time.

Each of the new Bugatti smartwatch models offers multiple technical features, including 90 different sport modes, blood oxygen measurement and acceleration, especially the Bugatti watch’s GPS tracking mode. The smartwatch runs on Viita’s own software.

Watches are hand-made and manufactured by a team of renowned IT and watch professionals who use over 1,000 individual parts to form gadgets. Bugatti claims that the watch represents the same engineering excellence as Bugatti’s own hypersports car.

Buyers also have the option of customizing their watches. Bugatti offers rubber wrist straps for comfort, or custom titanium straps that complement the titanium theme of the case.

Bugatti Ceramic Edition Wamper Sport, Bugatti Ceramic Edition One Renoir, and Bugatti Ceramic Edition One Divo Edition can be further customized with their own bezels to reflect your personal style.

New Bugatti smartwatch features

The bezel at the most exposed point of the watch is milled from scratch-resistant ceramic to the smallest tolerances made possible by a precision CNC process. The bezels of all three models are made of scratch-resistant ceramic and are hand-finished in a 20-day manufacturing process. Customers can replace the bezel in less than a minute using the dedicated key provided.

The smartwatch chassis is made up of a high-strength, hypoallergenic cover forged from lightweight titanium.

The watch can also give users details about cardiovascular recovery, training recommendations, biological age, and stress level measurements. The GPS sensor has been specially developed for Bugatti smartwatches to improve accuracy. The wearer can record the lap times and accelerometers automatically recorded by the GPS sensor.

Smartwatch specifications

Each smartwatch offers up to 14 days of battery life at charging intervals, made possible by a bespoke 445mAh power cell. The smartwatch comes with a 390×390 pixel LED touch screen inside a scratch-resistant housing made of sapphire glass. The smartwatch comes with a 5-year warranty.

Stephen Winkelman, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said: At Bugatti, we continue to drive cutting-edge technology innovation. That’s why I’m excited about the new collaboration with VIITA Watch. Select only partners that match Bugatti’s benchmark-level performance, high quality, and design execution. Customers expect nothing but perfection, so there is no compromise. Bugatti’s smartwatch line offers the finest luxury bespoke software and features embedded in the highest quality materials. “

Martin Konrad, CEO of VIITA Watches, added: We are the leader in biometric data for luxury smartwatches, and Bugatti Chiron is part of the brilliance of a real car. It was clear to me and our in-house professionals that this level of pure quality, attention to detail and engineering skills needed to be reflected in the watch. Now, Bugatti smartwatches are comparable to wrists up to the last hidden screw. “

