



China is aiming for independence in chip supply. / CFP

Almost all chips, or integrated circuits (ICs), are built on silicon boards, so chips are sometimes referred to as silicon.

However, this factor has its limits. If you’re looking at the chip industry, you’ve probably heard of the nanometer (nm) world’s “process” that represents the density of transistors in a chip.

It took us humans only 20 years to advance the technology from 130nm chips like Intel’s Pentium 4 to 5nm chips like Huawei Kirin 9000.

Intel’s Pentium chip. / CFP

What is the minimum number of silicon chips? The answer is probably 0.2 nm. This is because of the size of the silicon atom. When you split an atom, it’s no longer silicon.

It may still take years or even decades for silicon to reach its limits, but many are already thinking about the next material:

The Chinese government stands in it. On May 14, Deputy Prime Minister Liu He held a meeting to discuss how to build a better system for science and technology innovation.

In addition to that big topic, the conference also discussed “potentially revolutionary IC technology targeting the post-Moore’s Law era.”

Gordon Moore will speak at the Intel event on September 18, 2007 in San Francisco, USA. / CFP

Moore’s Law is the golden rule that the tip industry has adhered to over the last few decades. This means that the density of ICs doubles every two years.

Keep in mind that the law is not a law of physics, but just an observation of what happened in the tip industry.

Now that silicon has reached its limits, the industry needs new materials to keep pace with the law and sustain the rapid development of computers and smartphones.

Why is China so interested in this topic? China is eager to speed up its local chip industry chain after the US-led Western world has begun blocking chip technology.

However, such efforts can be difficult and costly, as China lags the West in terms of chip technology by years or even decades.

So China is thinking about the future: maybe they are the first in the world to find new materials.

In the eyes of many Chinese semiconductor insiders, the industry has gone through two eras and is moving into a third era. Si-based computer chips, GaAs-based mobile network chips, and an unknown new world.

One of the possible materials is GaN. This is already seen on modern smartphone chargers. These chargers can charge your phone 20 times faster than the one that comes with your iPhone 11. In addition, the new charger stores heat at a much slower rate.

You can see a picture of a GaN-based charger in the ad. / Huawei

In addition to materials, the structure of computers can also face major changes. After Huawei was banned from the United States, all Chinese computer companies became aware of the risks behind the Arm and Intel x86 architectures. Instead of using commercial ones, they are looking for more open standards like RISC-V.

Some Chinese experts are even talking about more basic changes, such as abandoning binaries and adopting more brain-like computing methods.

Overall, China’s way of achieving chip independence may not be catching up with the world, but looking for another path.

