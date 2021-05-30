Block 2021: See a fully refurbished home this year before the series premiere





Brock is one of Australia’s most anticipated shows in 2021.

And fans can now get a glimpse of the newly completed property that will go under the hammer when the show begins in a few months.

Located in Hampton’s Bronte Court, 14 kilometers from Melbourne’s CBD, the block team built a series of suburban homes, each with its own twist.

Some homes have window walls facing the street and French doors leading to a refurbished deck area.

The gardens also appear to be in good condition with a mix of mature plants and trees.

Another house has a darker frontage and black gates, making it look like a more modern building.

Pop Color: Perhaps the most striking element of this house is the bright yellow front door.

R & R: The front pouch also offers the opportunity to rest and unwind in a stylish cabana chair.

For sale: The garden also appears to be artistically landscaped with a mixture of mature and mature plants and trees in the front yard.

The house has many windows, some of which appear to be colored.

There is a large driveway in front of the property and a small garden behind it.

Certainly one of the buyer-lined homes is the fourth home that offers a clad federation style home.

Dark and bright: Another house looks like a more modern product, thanks to its dark paint, black fences, and strong, angular roof design.

Coloring: The house has many windows, some of which appear to be colored

Design Elements: The sloping roof provides unique design elements and is perfect for anyone looking for a modern home

Smooth: A large driveway extends across the front of the building, with a small garden behind it.

Pastel pink doors create a cute cottage atmosphere, and quirky wooden benches wrap around a large tree outside the front.

Elsewhere, another property features a prominent brick fence for privacy and near windows near roof height.

The house also has an outdoor porch.

The team that designed the property seems to continue to use simple materials for renovation.

The beige color certainly looks like it fades in against the background of the house and is perfect for less flashy buyers.

Certainly adding a lot of charm to a home set is a two-story home with a long driveway.

Play time: There is also a children’s trampoline in the garden

Fences: Another house offers brick fences for privacy, in addition to near roof-high windows

Lush green: Also focused on the stunning landscaping on both sides of the fence

The white fence provides ample privacy and the house appears to have a Hamptons-inspired sensibility.

It features a large lock-up garage and a double door on the front.

This month, a handful of industry experts were allowed to browse the nearly completed property.

Wah Factor: The black arch road becomes a wah factor when driving down the street

Carefully designed: The garden features unique design elements, including this hanging pot

They predicted that homes could break price records.

According to Domain.com, there are three reasons why experts believe this year’s homes will get higher prices than the previous year.

First, they are in a quiet dead end. So the buyer is probably a family member.

Second, the land provided to each property is increasing. And third, every house has a “pretty cool feature” that has never been seen in blocks.

Emily Wallace, a supporter of one of the experts who visited the house, told the website that each Reno was “very different” and tuned for the post-covid market.

