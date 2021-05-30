4 apps to help you monitor your paid subscriptions





If you forget to pay for your subscription and overpay for services you aren’t using, these subscription management apps can help.

Managing your personal finances is not always easy, especially if you are paying for a lot of subscription services.

Like many, you may pay for various subscriptions to enjoy products and services in your daily life. Maybe you:

Pay for a streaming service to watch your favorite shows Get a meal delivery kit sent to your home Sign up for a monthly fitness program

All of these subscriptions can be summed up and trying to manage them all can be confusing. The good news is that there are apps that can help you manage and monitor these subscriptions.

Forgetting a subscription can be costly

Most subscriptions require you to add a debit or credit card for payment. Every month, your card will be automatically charged until you cancel the service. If you have too many subscriptions and forget about them, you may be paying for services that you no longer use. This waste of money can ruin even the best budgets and lead to credit card debt.

We recommend that you use the app to monitor your paid subscriptions. With these apps, you can see the number of subscriptions, the total cost, and the expected renewal date. These apps make it easy to manage your subscription. There are also apps that can help you cancel services that you no longer need. Checking in to the subscription management app often helps you keep track of your subscription spending.

There are several apps to consider.

1. Truebill

Truebill helps you manage and track how you spend your money. You can use the app to see where your money goes, which can lead to less money wasted due to unnecessary costs. To use the features of the app, you need to link your financial account.

Truebill also searches and tracks all subscriptions. You can see how much you are paying for these costs each year and decide if you need them all. The app also includes a premium concierge service to cancel unwanted subscriptions. This service is charged, but it is convenient and can help you save time and money.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

Cost: Free with in-app purchase options ranging from $ 3 to $ 12 per month or $ 36 to $ 48 per year

2. Subbee

Subby is a subscription management app created for Android devices. You can add unlimited subscriptions using the free version of the app. Subby is not automated. Instead, the user must manually add the subscription to the app. Subby supports multiple currencies and you can set reminders to warn you before your subscription expires.

The app offers a PRO plan with a one-time purchase of $ 2.99. This paid plan removes ads, backs them up to Google Drive, and provides additional functionality.

Availability: Android devices

Cost: You can download and use the free version. The PRO version is available for a one-time charge of $ 2.99.

3. Outflow

The spill makes it easier to manage your regular subscriptions. You can see how much money you are spending on your subscription fee in total. Reminders can be set to alert you when your subscription is renewed.

Users will need to manually add the subscription details within the app. When you connect your Gmail account to Outflow, you’ll be offered a subscription to add. Doing this will help you list your forgotten subscriptions and save you time.

As a bonus, when you pay for the international subscription service, Outflow will automatically convert the value to your local currency.

Availability: iOS devices

Cost: One-time charge of $ 1.99

4. Bobby

Bobby is another subscription management app worth investigating. You can see the total cost of each subscription and set alerts to notify you when your bill is due. No need to connect a financial account. Instead, you need to manually list the subscriptions.

Bobby supports monthly and annual payment cycles. The app also supports foreign currencies.

Availability: Currently, Bobby is only available on iOS devices, but Android apps are in development mode.

Cost: Free with up to 4 subscriptions, with in-app purchases ranging from $ 0.99 to $ 2.99 for other features

These are some options that will help you get along and avoid paying for subscriptions that you no longer need or use. But subscription management apps aren’t the only apps that can save you money. Budgeting apps can also help you take charge of your finances and even give you a clearer picture of your financial position. Therefore, if you need help managing your money, it’s a good idea to see what the app can do.

