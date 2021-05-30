Is Microsoft Edge better than Google Chrome?





Google’s Chrome is arguably the most popular browser on both mobile and desktop. However, user concerns about Google’s retention of the Internet and its sophisticated online tracking have led many to look for alternatives, and Microsoft’s edge browser is one of the major alternatives. is. That growth may be tied to the fact that Microsoft is promoting Edge to Windows 10 users in a big way, but it’s undeniable that browsers aren’t getting much better. We’ve received a lot of new features since becoming a Chromium-based project. Do you think Microsoft’s browser is better than Google Chrome because of all these advances?

Over the past few months, Microsoft Edge has received some new features. Prior to the Build 2021 developer conference earlier this week, Microsoft will be coming to browsers with sleep tabs to fix Chromium’s RAM-intensive tendency, new themes, and a startup booster that claims Edge will be the fastest browser on Windows. Announced major new features. ..Besides these, Edge[垂直]Tabs can streamline your workflow, and Kids Mode can help parents prevent their children from accessing inappropriate content.

Like Windows, the Edge browser has a rich suite of features for Android. Edge91 for desktop has recently added new features to help you save money while shopping online. This feature can also be accessed from the Edge Canary flag for Android. Recently, Microsoft added built-in screenshots and markup tools to Edge for Android to take screenshots on web pages, edit the screenshots, and share them with other apps.

All of these additions to Microsoft Edge have made it an attractive alternative to Google Chrome. Features such as the Sleeping tab and Startup Booster are also suitable for resource-constrained systems. Do you think Edge will soon become your default browser with these conversions?

What do you think about the progress of Microsoft Edge? Did it overtake Google Chrome in your mind? Let us know in the comments below!

