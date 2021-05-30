Realme X7 Max 5G tomorrow: How to watch live streams





Realme plans to launch the new Realme X7 Max 5G and two 4K smart TVs in India tomorrow. The Realme X7 Max 5G will be India’s first smartphone with Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The launch event will take place virtually at 12:30 pm (IST). Here we’ll look at when and where you can watch the event, and everything you know about the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G.Read more-Realme Smart TV 4K specs, pre-launch online price leaks

When and where do you see it?

Realme will host the launch of the Realme X7 Max 5G on May 31st, tomorrow at 12:30 pm (IST). Due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, we will not be attending this event directly. It will be livestreamed via the company’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.Read Also-After OnePlus, Realme is considering switching smartphones from Oppo to ColorOS

Read also-Realme C25s may be available in India in June: Learn more Realme X7 Max 5G: Check specs

Realme has already revealed some of the key specifications for future smartphones. The company has revealed that the device will feature a Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 knits and a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The company also revealed that the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The device is available in three color options, is 8.4 mm thick and weighs 179 grams.

It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

TheRealme X7 Max 5G supports 50W SuperDart fast charging, the company claims to be able to charge the device from 0 to 50 in 16 minutes.

Realme UI based on Android 10

Dimensity 800U processor

64MP + 8MP + 2MP

