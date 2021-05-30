The ending of Monster Hunter Rise is a new beginning





The 3.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise brings new maps, new armor, new monsters (technically two), and story conclusions to the main story. We finally have the definitive answer to the fate of Kamura, an old-fashioned little village, and the rampage that plagues it. The main story is over, but Capcom promises a fair amount of content in the future. Over time, you’ll get new monsters, weapons, armor, and events.

So what does it mean that the story of the story is over? Ongoing games like Monster Hunter Rise force us to rethink what it really means to complete a game in the era of live services.

When will it end?

In Monster Hunter Rise, the story works like any other story in many live service games. Plots are just a way for players to experience mechanics and enemies at a stable pace before being unleashed and to start a never-ending grind of gear and cosmetics. There’s a structure in the story with rising action, climax, and everything else your 9th grade English teacher loves, but it rarely catches us.

The story of Monster Hunter Rise does not take risks and cannot generate reliable stakes. Is it really important that Kamla village is under attack if you haven’t seen a town threatened even far away? Sure, the village is technically surrounded during the rampaging quest, but when the monster breaks the final gate, the screen dims and a big quest failure stamp appears. Players return to the village completely undamaged and slam the bunny dumplings further to find new quests to burn.

This is not the only problem Monster Hunter Rise has. Games like Destiny 2 and World of Warcraft features have main plots dealing with truly apocalyptic events where the fate of the world (or the world, dimensions, planes, or WoW outer space is weird) is at stake. It has spread to the point where it is. It does not prevent the player hubs from looking peaceful and unaffected by the events surrounding them. It doesn’t matter that the devil’s army is probably threatening our existence. I still have a lot of time to work on herbalism and potion making.

In most cases, I think this is a great way to handle games like this. Most players do not participate in it due to background lore. They more often toy the system and are there to see a large number of them fly when fighting enemies. But this leaves the story of these games in a messy position. How do you harmonize aspects of the game with the decisive ending? Many players claim that these games will not start completely until the end of the part.

Usually when we say we win the game, it means we played throughout the game and it is permissible to put the game in order to focus on the new game. However, live service games are constantly updated with new content, so the overall game is constantly expanding. When you reach the end credits, you can still miss more than half of the content your game offers. Is it really important that we saved Kamura village from the rampage as new and strong monsters continue to emerge?

Games like Monster Hunter Rise don’t end when the plot ends. The game will continue until the developer decides to stop adding new content. Only the last update of the game is the true ending of the live service game, regardless of the weight of the story. That will stop the content and end the game.

Live service game plots should be viewed from a different perspective than more common games. The main story of a game like Monster Hunter Rise is an incredibly long tutorial. They introduce us to the mechanism, give us a description of the system, and show off most of the content. When players spend about 16-20 hours or more on the game, they can be confident that they have a good understanding of what the game really involves.

Maybe that is the ultimate goal of the main story of a game like this. Instead of saying that you completed the game after reaching the end of the story arc, you should say that the player understood what the game was.

The ending is a new beginning for such games and gives us the freedom to work on them at our own pace, the way we want.

