Google BigQuery Overview-DZone Big Data





It’s amazing to see how dependent companies are on data today. Eighty percent of business operations run in the cloud, and nearly 100% of business-related data and documents are now stored digitally. In the 1960s, money moved the world, but in today’s market, information is oil in the 21st century and analysis is a combustion engine. (Peter Sonda Guard, 2011)

Data helps businesses better understand processes, improve resource usage, and reduce waste. In essence, data is an important impetus for increasing business efficiency and profitability.

However, relying on this data presents challenges. Enterprises have large data warehouses and there is no way to efficiently process the data in them. When collecting data primarily from public sources, there is also the challenge of classifying valuable data from noise. Without the tools and means to process, analyze, and act on data, it makes no sense to surprise it. Therefore, the important questions are: How to make this process painless and how to succeed as a data-driven enterprise? Both answers are in Google BigQuery.

So what is Google BigQuery?

Without the right tools, collecting and processing data is not only difficult, but also costly. To store the first 1 TB of data, enterprises must invest heavily in large, reliable server clusters that can perform calculations and manage multiple storage nodes.

Today, the problem is gone thanks to services such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Not only does GCP make it easier to establish a data warehouse, but the platform also makes it possible to collect and process large amounts of data at an affordable price. This is called data democratization. Cloud services from providers such as Google will give even small home businesses access to enterprise-class data processing.

A key component of Google’s ecosystem is Google BigQuery. Google BigQuery is a suite of data warehouses that process data processing via SQL commands without the need to create a dedicated cloud computing instance for data processing.

What BigQuery does is leverage the data stored in buckets and databases via simple ANSI SQL. We know that SQL queries can be overwhelming in complex cases, but you don’t have to worry about BigQuery anymore. BigQuery can execute complex SQL queries at incredible speed, even if you have petabytes of data to analyze.

The secret behind BigQuery’s efficiency and speed is its serverless nature. It’s not spooling another BigQuery instance to process the data. Google is separating the cloud architecture from data management. In short, Google is responsible for maintaining availability and security. Instead, you only pay for the storage you use.

The functionality provided by Google Big Query is serverless and not just exhausted. The service also comes with a long list of features.

Standard SQL query for all data needs. If you are already familiar with SQL, or have used frameworks such as MS SQL or MySQL before, you can easily adapt to Google BigQuery. There is no steep learning curve to deal with. High availability in essence. Google has designed its services to be highly available, and BigQuery is no exception. In addition to persistent data storage, you can access your data from the nearest node at no additional cost to the CDN service. Fine-tuned cost control. In Google BigQuery, the storage and compute cost components are separate cost components. You can tweak every part of your data infrastructure without jumping over the hoops. Even better, you can manage costs transparently. Advanced access management. Google BigQuery integrates well with other Google services, so you can continue to take advantage of features such as access control and enhanced security. A centralized control dashboard provides all the functionality you need to manage access to different segments of your data. Backup and restore automation. Data security features provided by Google BigQuery also include data protection in the form of restoring backups. BigQuery has an intuitive versioning feature that automatically retains a version of your data for up to 7 days, so you can always revert to an older version or undo your changes. Integration of ML and AI. Of course, detailed data analysis becomes more powerful when machine learning and artificial intelligence are part of the equation. BigQuery ML makes that happen. You have the option to integrate your AI platform or TensorFlow to further enhance your data analysis routines. Native multi-cloud support. Despite its tight integration with GCP and Google services, Google BigQuery natively supports multi-cloud infrastructure. The multi-cloud integration solution is BigQuery Omni. It may still be in its infancy, but you have the option of managing multiple cloud-based data infrastructures from BigQuery. Integrated natural language processing. Unless you need the availability of a suite like TensorFlow, you’ll definitely appreciate BigQuery’s own natural language processing unit, DataQnA. This suite is already a very popular instance of Analyza among data scientists. It can also be used in use cases such as chatbots and business intelligence. Multiple data acquisition methods. Of course, a good data warehouse would be nothing without an efficient data ingestion pipeline. This is one of the great things about BigQuery. A free data transfer service or DTS handles the ingestion. Not only does it work right away with services such as Salesforce and other cloud business solutions, but it also works on a large scale from the start.

The list of features includes access to Google Cloud Public Datasets, detailed logging and monitoring, a built-in alert system, and more. Google wants BigQuery to be at the heart of all business data storage and analytics needs. From the feature sets we’ve seen so far, Google is doing a great job with it.

Google BigQuery use case

From features and native services, it’s easy to imagine how to leverage Google BigQuery to support your business data needs. The most common use case for BigQuery is business intelligence. Enterprises can use external data collection tools and web scraping to send data in XML, JSON, CSV, and various other formats to BigQuery.

Preprocessing is very important for using BigQuery for business intelligence. BigQuery can filter unwanted noise from your valuable data and organize it into a semi-structured or structured warehouse. This is a big plus because it gives you more flexibility in performing your analysis and generating insights.

When your data workflow includes a basic BI process, everything else is easy. For example, predictive analytics is very easy. As your system consumes more data, you have the ability to create predictive models that can accurately generate accurate forecasts of key business factors (that is, prices and costs).

On the other hand, you can also use BigQuery to generate product recommendations and integrate your system into your existing online storefront or e-commerce platform. This brings great benefits to your business, especially in today’s highly competitive markets. Having the ability to present products and services on a case-by-case basis facilitates conversions.

Of course, BigQuery can run standard data management routines, making it a perfect tool for automating data processes. Instead of manually synchronizing and structuring data, you can integrate BigQuery to automate the process. This makes it much easier to transfer data to other tools such as CRM.

Advantages and disadvantages of Google BigQuery

So what are the strengths and weaknesses of using BigQuery to support your data needs? Let’s start with the benefits.

Many of the benefits of integrating BigQuery include:

Because this is a fully managed service, you can focus on the actual data processing and insight generation rather than on the data infrastructure itself. There are no restrictions on storage size or processing power. You can scale BigQuery when you scale your data warehouse. In essence, BigQuery grows with your business. Native integration with virtually any data source. You don’t have to query on multiple platforms to get in-depth analysis and insight. For this reason, many companies use BigQuery to consolidate their data points. An A-to-Z data warehouse solution that also integrates a CDN and high availability. Data security and automatic backups are also part of the service, so you don’t have to worry about anything else. Simple enough for most business users. If you have SQL experience, you can use BigQuery.

Despite the advantages and many advantages that aren’t listed in this article, BigQuery isn’t without its drawbacks. The first thing to keep in mind when using BigQuery is that you need to be aware of the cost of maintaining a data warehouse, especially the data warehouse. BigQuery is very affordable, but just storing the data will increase the cost of BigQuery in the long run.

The second drawback is the control of infrastructure management. You may want to put your data in different clusters, or you may need to separate processes between servers. These are not the types that BigQuery can do because of the simplicity that BigQuery provides.

Data warehousing optimization

Now that we’ve identified some of the drawbacks of using Google BigQuery, let’s take a closer look at how to minimize those drawbacks by optimizing your data warehouse. The first thing to remember about data warehouse optimization is to avoid over-indexing your data. Use only the indexes you need. In fact, you should limit the use of indexes to only primary keys and unique constraints, and use as few indexes as possible.

We also want to reduce the amount of data as soon as possible. This is where preprocessing comes in handy. BigQuery supports pre-processing runtimes such as data filtering and sorting, allowing you to highly optimize your existing data warehouse. This is also the part that minimizes noise and separates junk from valuable data.

Finally, note how the data is structured. Consider the type of query to execute and start reorganizing the data to minimize the use of WHERE and functions within WHERE conditions. Not only is the structure optimized, but using Google BigQuery to execute queries results in a highly efficient and streamlined data process.

GCP BigQuery Best Practices

Now you can see Google BigQuery best practices. Optimizing your queries is a way to keep costs down. Now that you have an efficient data warehouse (or multiple warehouses), you can further optimize your BigQuery instance in a few simple steps.

Always scan only the data you need. Keep in mind that BigQuery calculates the scanned data and not the retrieved data when you execute the query and calculate the cost of use. Use the conditions carefully. If you have an optimized set of tables, you don’t need to use WHERE statements often. When designing your query, always start with a large table. This also optimizes query performance. Avoid SELECT * as much as possible. Running SELECT * as part of a query basically tells BigQuery to read all the data. LIMIT doesn’t help either. Instead, be specific in your query. As mentioned earlier, you can get the most out of BigQuery by planning your queries in advance. Validate before executing the query. Use the preview to sample the data instead of running the query.[プレビュー]Tabs are a useful tool because they are inexpensive. Make sure BigQuery costs are constantly checked using tools such as pricing tools and the number of bytes billed.

that’s all! With careful planning and a good understanding of the tools at hand, BigQuery can benefit from your data and the resulting business intelligence.

