Sonic Ranger is potentially the name of the 2022 Sonic game





Just a few days ago, Sega made fun of developing a new Sonic the Hedgehog game, due out in 2022. The company didn’t say much other than about the entire project and confirming this. Nothing else was said about the release window and the platform on which it will arrive. However, with the introduction of this public trailer, it looks like the potential title of the game has been leaked.

Within the metadata for the new Sonic video game teaser, it seems that some important details have been revealed. The most notable of this information is about the name of the game itself, which seems to be a sonic ranger. This name has been found more than 200 times in the data and seems to be a clear indication that Sega is moving forward. Needless to say, as Eurogamer points out, one version of the early press release Sega sent earlier this week specifically mentioned Sonic Ranger by name, before wiping it out later.

The leaked 4K version of the new Sonic Game Teaser contains some interesting stuff pic.twitter.com/NWUkF7CbvZ

— PTKickass (@PTKickass) May 27, 2021

The fact that Sonic Rangers appears to be the name of the next game in the series definitely casts doubt as to why Sega didn’t choose to disclose the name itself in its public trailer. There may be a bigger strategy at hand when it comes to showing off this new work, but it seems pretty strange that Sega didn’t give the fans a proper name when making fun of this new project.

Still, it’s always possible that Sonic Ranger won’t be the next game in the series. Sega obviously uses this title quite a bit internally, but perhaps the final title hasn’t been decided yet. Still, such data breaches are often fairly accurate, so there is no doubt that this will actually be the next sonic title. Sega as a whole has not yet commented on the leak.

For now, all we know about this potential sonic ranger game is that it will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC next year. However, please be aware that more information will be provided in the coming months.







