Court documents show that Google intentionally hid privacy controls





Last year, the Arizona Attorney General sued Google for illegally collecting location data from Android users, even after they opted out of data collection. According to recently released evidence and testimony from Google employees, the company deliberately made it difficult (and in some cases impossible) for users to find and understand options to turn off location tracking. .. Beyond that, evidence shows that Google continued to collect location data through other means and associated it with users to achieve the same level of accuracy.

A recently unsealed document reported by Business Insider explains that it deliberately ignores user privacy within the Google Maps team. A particularly terrible example was Google redesigning the settings menu to make privacy controls harder to find after testing a new design that achieved the opposite. According to new documentation, Google has seen too many people actually using those privacy options as a “problem.” Obfuscation was the solution.

Using a combination of data collected from basic use of Android smartphones, access to Google-branded apps such as Google Maps, and even third-party apps that constantly share information with Google, the company has internal users. I was able to create it (and probably still). A profile that identifies common important locations, such as home or work. At least one senior product manager claims he doesn’t know how the various privacy settings that Google allowed users to change actually affected each other, and Map’s vice president said that users were in their location. Private, who told investigators that it was the only way to ensure that they were, was to deliberately lie about them and manually set those spots elsewhere.

These documents outline how Google may have used a more complex method to evaluate a user’s location, even if the user successfully opted out of direct data collection. In a 2014 internal slide (PDF link), Google recognized that two users were in the same home and estimated their home address based on Google Maps and Wi-Fi usage, both of which. I was explicitly opting out of location tracking. Through the Android main settings menu or the tracking message on Google.com on iOS.

Google’s enthusiasm for user data went beyond its own software and devices. Insiders report that Google has pressured LG and other phone makers to hide their privacy settings in a similar way, even when using their own customized version of Android. The words here are especially terrible. Google allegedly used “aggressive misrepresentation and / or fact hiding, suppression, or omission” to hide these settings from users. For statutory followers out there: Court documents say Google lied straight to maintain access to the user’s location data.

The latest batch of unsealed documents is provided as a result of requests for freedom of information from the Digital Content Next and News Media Alliance. Due to the Arizona proceedings underway, the available documents are still almost completely blacked out. But even the smallest visible ones seem to indicate that Google was actively trying to collect as much data as possible. Avoided user requests for non-tracking on Android, individual apps, and websites with data collected from sources that the user didn’t have. I haven’t made an explicit request yet.

The thirst for Google’s user data is clear. The company’s products (and their money-making ads) rely on that data. The deeper and wider the data collection, the more detailed and accurate profiles will be created for individual users, making the ads created more relevant and profitable. This extends to the relationship between users and other users, and the ever-expanding web of incredibly complex data, all targeting lasers to sell products and services. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing (after all, it’s the mechanism that makes most of Google’s products free), but it’s easy to see how quickly and dramatically the problem occurs.

Under increasing regulatory pressure on the advertising business, Google is trying to come up with alternatives to collect data in less direct ways, but privacy advocates haven’t been impressed so far. Hmm. Apple has made less stringent collection of user data the key to iOS’s differentiation, especially in the latest versions. This makes it easier for users to refuse to collect data for individual apps. Even in a document opened many years ago this week, Google employees are keenly aware that the gap between the company and Apple is widening in terms of user privacy and control. One employee was recorded saying, “This may be the way Apple is eating our lunch.”

