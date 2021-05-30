More and more governments want to clone US DARPA





May 30, 2021

It was an unproven idea to make a vaccine using MESSENGER RNA. But hopefully, this technology will revolutionize medicine, especially by providing protection against infectious diseases and biological weapons. That’s why the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) bet in 2013. It awarded $ 25 million to a small new company called Moderna to develop ideas. Eight years later, after more than 175 million inoculations, the Modernas covid-19 vaccine is a meteorological satellite, GPS, drone, stealth technology, voice interface, personal computer, internet.

It was the agencies that shaped the modern world, and this success spurred impersonators. The United States has ARPA for Homeland Security, Intelligence, and Energy, and ARPA for Original Defense. President Joe Biden has demanded $ 6.5 billion from Congress to set up a healthy version. With this, the president vows to end the cancer, as we know it. His administration also has another plan to tackle climate change. Germany recently established two such institutions. One is the civilian sector (Federal Agency for Destructive Innovation, or SPRIN-D) and the other is the military (Cyber ​​Security Innovation Agency). The Japanese version is called Moonshot R & D. In the UK, a bill from the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, often referred to as the UK ARPA, has passed Congress.

Agencies Need Agencies As the world’s rich governments begin to spend more on research and development after 40 years of stagnation, the ideas of agencies that invent the future (and in doing so create vast industries) are fascinating. And DARPA’s success suggests that it is more than just a fantasy. In many countries, they are dissatisfied with the network of bureaucracy involving funding systems and hope that the DARPA model can provide a means of avoidance. However, copying the name is not enough to copy DARPA, as some will discover it and others will discover it quickly. It also requires a commitment to principles that have made the original institution a successful principle that is often offensive to politicians.

On paper, the approach is simple. Make huge, reckless bets on what is beneficial enough that only a handful of work is required to make the entire venture successful. Arun Majumdar, Founding Director of ARPA-E, an American energy agency, said: If all the projects are successful, you are not working hard enough. These gambling people can come from industry, academia, or elsewhere, but they need to be at the forefront of knowledge. People at the cutting edge know what the cutting edge is, says Dr. Majumdar. Others don’t. Second, these people are given the resources to bring together talented researchers united by a common goal and are even allowed to encourage failure.

The result is a mirror image of a normal R & D institution. While most focus on basic research, DARPA builds things. While most use peer-reviewed and carefully selected metrics, DARPA undermines bureaucracy (a 1965 conversation provides $ 1 million for the first cross-country computer network, the predecessor of the Internet. It was decided). .. All work is outsourced. DARPA has a boss, a small number of office directors, and less than 100 program managers, who are hired on a fixed short-term contract. These managers act like venture capitalists, although they aim to produce specific results rather than personal gains. Current (unclassified) projects include projects that mimic the nervous system of insects to reduce the computation required for artificial intelligence and find ways to protect soldiers from the use of enemy genome editing techniques. I am.

The first challenge for the new ARPA is to provide the breathing space needed for such experiments. SPRIN-D shows how difficult this is. The concept was approved by the German Cabinet, followed by the Federal Board of Audit. Barbara Diehl, Chief Partnership Officer of SPRIN-D, sighed. After the auditor issued the recommendation, authorities lost the standard public sector procurement rules and exemptions from the wage table, limiting the types of risks that could be hired and taken. Existing government ministries are putting radicalism in a pinch and exerting influence through the board of government agencies, Diehl said. Dominic Cummings, a former aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who demanded a British agency as a condition of employment, said he was concerned about the minister’s oversight provisions in the law that created it.

Without freedom from political interference, the risk-taking instincts of cutting-edge people are curtailed. The director of management and research at the German cybersecurity innovation agency recently resigned dissatisfied with political interference. In the United States, the Department of Homeland Security ARPA was founded in 2002, but has been plagued by power struggles at the Department of Homeland Security and has been striving to mark it. Observers say they were never allowed to make independent decisions, nor were they allowed an independent budget. There is debate as to whether the Biden administration’s Health ARPA (ARPA-H) should be independent or part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The latter is not a legislative issue, but it can violate its independence.

The DARPA budget for 2020 is $ 3.6 billion, which is only 8% of NIH. If all goes according to plan, ARPA-H will emerge on a similar scale, but none of the others will receive such funding (ARPA-E won $ 425 million last year and DARPA. It’s almost the same as one of the six offices in Japan). Tighter funding means fewer bets, reducing the chances of success and thus the possibility of continued political support, as the model works by making more bets in the hope that the minority will be missed. To reduce. This is especially true given the inherent difficulty of measuring progress. In a treatise by Pierre Azoulay of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and his colleagues, he said: It is impossible to accurately measure the incidence of one-thousandth, let alone one-millionth of ideas. Timescale related to political decision making.

New agencies also have to come up with ways to get their innovation out of the lab. There is a close relationship between DARPA and its job customer, the Ministry of Defense. This is not always easy. DARPA personnel needed to work with the Air Force to see the potential for stealth technology (which was unconvincing because the plane was slow and had to fly at night), and DARPA worked on semiconductor chips. As you can see, many breakthroughs first fell into the hands of civilians. ..

However, other institutions lack such a pipeline altogether. According to a study by Anna Goldstein of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and her colleagues, the new ARPA-E-sponsored clean tech company has more patents than any other company, but it raises venture capital and is a large company. It is unlikely that it will be acquired by or on the list. In the public market. So far, at least, agency innovation has struggled to dive into the real world.

When ARPA-E was founded in 2009, it was expected that venture capitalists would get the innovation that came from it. However, they have proven to be reluctant. Energy technology usually takes much longer to reach the market than venture capital’s favorite investment, software. In this way, ARPA-E tweaked the DARPA model, added technology-to-market teams, and guided the project through the industrial jungle. Last year, we began giving out up to $ 150,000 in grants to promising former winners looking to grow. William Bonvillian, a science policy expert at MIT, believes that one of the missing factors is simply time. Created the Internet in 1969. Did not scale up to 91 or 92. Therefore, it took a while.

ARPA-H, the health organization proposed by the Biden administration, may face similar challenges. It is based on the idea that NIH is overly conservative and focuses on biology at the time when many life science breakthroughs occur when biology, chemistry and computer science meet. .. Mikko Packalen and Jay Bhattacharya of the University of Waterloo and Stanford University, respectively, have found that NIH’s funding work based on new advances has diminished, providing supporting evidence. Another goal of ARPA-H, however, is to spend money on the treatment of rare diseases avoided by the private sector due to limited money-making opportunities. Like ARPA-E, this lack of commercial interest can make the transition from innovation to the real world difficult.

Michael Stevins, an official of the Barack Obama administration and an advocate of ARPA-H, hopes to be able to hire someone from DARPA to lead a new institution. Recreating DARPA’s bohemian culture was a daunting task, and DARPA itself could fail. After a fallow period in the late 1960s and early 1970s, many feel that their ambitions have diminished in recent decades, minimizing not only failure but also success. The focus of defense also has built-in benefits. By failing to make terrible weapons, American leaders can reassure themselves that their enemies do not.

If you fail to treat your cancer, you don’t have that peace of mind. But that alone was not enough to discourage American, British, German, and Japanese politicians. The lesson many have learned from DARPA is that mere difficulties are not a reason to avoid something. That may even be the reason to do it.

