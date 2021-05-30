Borderlands 3 Nerfs 10 1 item per buff





The balance of nerfs and buffs in Borderlands 3 is a great pace change.

Some interesting data about Borderlands 3 has recently been rounded. According to this data, Gearbox has been constantly buffing the game since its release in 2019, issuing far fewer nerfs. In fact, nerfs were given with a probability of about 10.4% and buffs were added with a probability of about 89.6%.

Borderlands 3 was by no means perfect, but it maintained a constant string of patches and hotfixes aimed at maintaining a balance of difficulty. For those who have played the game, Gearbox seems to maintain the pattern with patches, items are nerfed due to excessive damage or broken mechanics, and soon after that another patch comes with some items. Introduced to offer minor buffs and perks to balance things. According to Reddit data, this pattern only nerfed about 10% of the time while buffing was added on almost every update or patch.

Related: Randy Pitchford says PlayStation has blocked Borderlands 3 cross-play

A good example of this nerf-to-buff ratio came when the gearbox decided to nerf a porcelain pipe bomb. A few weeks after the game was released in 2019, fans noticed that the porcelain pipe bomb was broken. Instead of exploding only once like a pipe bomb, a weapon explodes multiple times when it hits an object. So the gearbox quickly weakened the bomb. Shortly thereafter, the game released more patches to strengthen its shields and other weapons and improve the character’s balance.

Of course, the game didn’t always balance nerfs and buffs. For example, a weapon may be weakened due to its ability to blow up an entire building, but subsequent buffs may only slightly increase the damage of the weapon or provide a faster reload speed. In fact, the game was good at providing large amounts of buffs to some weapons to increase damage, but did not provide a specific percentage of that increase. In many cases, players had to guess how much the weapon was boosted or wait for other players to provide detailed analysis. In that case, the buff may only increase the damage slightly. However, by enhancing some “low level” weapons, the game created a balanced field for all players, regardless of their favorite weapon.

Borderlands 3 may not have been the best game, but with some impressive sales, this nerf-buff balance is great from all games that focus exclusively on nerfs. It cannot be denied that it is a change in pace.

Next: Return stats reveal that the first boss in the game caused the deaths of the most players

The next eight hidden plot lines Everyone missed under the influence of Genshin

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos