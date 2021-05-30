Destruction AllStars is adding bots to make up for the low number of players





The developers of Destruction AllStars have revealed on Reddit that the game will add bots to online matches to compensate for the decline in player numbers.

The developers of PlayStation 5 ExclusiveDestruction AllStarshave have revealed that the game will add bots to online matches in the future to compensate for the small number of players. For PS + games.

Destruction AllStarsis is a game in which players compete in events that involve fighting cars. Stealing or destroying enemy vehicles is the main focus of many games, and there is a gameplay loop that combines Destruction Derby and Grand Theft Auto. The game was criticized for lacking content at launch, but the developers promised a year’s worth of content first for that release.

The developers of Destruction AllStars have published an update on the game’s official Reddit page. This update outlines some of the features that will be added to the game in the future. One of the upcoming features is the addition of bots to online matches, with the exception of the competitive Blitz mode. These AI players are used to fill match numbers when players spend a lot of time in the match queue.

The reason for this update is that there are peaks and lows when the player is online. Currently recommended peaks are from 4 pm UTC to 10 pm on weekdays and from 2 pm UTC to 1 pm on weekends. This suggests that the Destruction Allstarshas player base has plummeted since its launch. It doesn’t take long for the game to fill up with the most popular online games. Also, long wait times are generally considered evidence that there are not enough players to go around.

Destruction All Stars was originally intended to be one of the PS5’s big launch titles, but its value dropped rapidly, dropping to $ 20 in April. It’s good for developers to add bots, especially if there are many other online multiplayer options on the market, as queued players are the fastest way to get rid of potential fan bases. .. A viewer of the previous generation console, it needed a stronger launch to capture the player’s imagination. The PS5 viewership is slowly growing, and other multiplayer titles, especially our chief, have changed their fate after their past launches, so developers shouldn’t give up yet.

