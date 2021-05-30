Nickmercs announces best secondary gun in Call of Duty: Warzone





Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff is one of the most popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamers, so he probably plays the game more often than you. As a result, Nickmercs always seems to be familiar with the evolving meta of battle royale shooters and knows which weapon is best for a particular situation. Recently, the beloved content creator shared his thoughts with viewers about what he believes to be the best secondary gun in the game today.

As mentioned in a recent broadcast, Nickmarks said he believes that the ASVAL assault rifle is currently the best secondary weapon to equip in the Call of Duty War Zone. Using AR as a secondary weapon may seem strange, but it’s beneficial for Nickmercs to deck out his version of the gun. Specifically, attach the VLK200mm Osa barrel, Stovl 6P30 skeleton stock, Merc Foregrip for the underbarrel, 30 round mug, and rubberized grip tape for the grip attachment.

With all these specific gears installed, AS VAL can be deadly in close proximity. It’s essentially similar to a submachine gun, but it’s very powerful because it has an assault rifle damage output. He warns that this weapon has much less ammo than other weapons, but the damage is not negligible.

This may not be the winning weapon on either side of Warzone, but it’s almost worth trying one of these builds that Nickmercs put together. Given that he’s a border expert on everything in Warzone, this gun is certainly better to use than many other options you might find in the game.

