China’s science and technology development to focus more on independence





Beijing, 2021 May 30 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Xi Jinping Jintao of China on Friday, brought up to the leader of science and technology in China, the efforts to achieve a self-reinforced at a higher level and independence of science and technology I asked for acceleration.

Xi spoke during a speech at the General Assembly of members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and at the conference over the National Convention of the China Association for Science and Technology.

“Science and technology independence and independence should always be seen as strategic support for national development,” he said.

Xi congratulated the conference and greeted experts working in various science and technology posts.

“Congratulations on convening the conference, and I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings to the enthusiastic science and technology experts who are working hard in various positions. May 30th is the 5th National Science and Technology. It’s Worker’s Day. I want to say hello to everyone. “

He praised science and technology innovation, basic research, unique innovation, progress in strategic science and technology and high-end industries, and the important role of science and technology in containing the COVID-19 epidemic.

“China has great potential for independent innovation, and practice has proven that our science and technology experts can accomplish many things. The spirit of advancing with the times, continuous improvement through reforms. The courage and indomitable spirit of science and technology experts in Japan need to grasp the trends of the world, take the initiative in facing problems, and overcome difficulties with determination and patience. Development needs to target the world’s science and technology frontiers and contribute to major economies. The battlefield strives to meet the important needs of the country and benefit people’s lives and health. We should take on this important task and strive to achieve a higher level of independence and self-improvement in science and technology, “said Xi. ..

The story continues

Xi called on Chinese science and technology experts to take responsibility for the times and strive for science and technology independence and higher levels of self-reinforcement.

“Let’s unite, take a bold step in innovation, grow China into the power of science and technology, and work tirelessly to make more contributions to realize China’s dream of rejuvenating the nation.” He said.

Link: https: //m.youtube.com/watch? v = P0905Iip5JA

Cision

To download multimedia, please view the original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-sci-tech-development-to-focus-more-on-self-reliance -301302086.html

Source CCTV +

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos