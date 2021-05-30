You can now search polygon ($ MATIC) data using Google Cloud BigQuery





Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution Polygon (MATIC) announces that blockchain datasets have been integrated into Google Cloud to help developers, data analysts and crypto enthusiasts better understand Polygon blockchain. did.

With the support of Googles BigQuery, a serverless, scalable and cost-effective multi-cloud data warehouse designed for business agility, the Polygons dataset has been placed in the Public Financial Services category of the Google Cloud Marketplace.

According to Medium’s post, this integration allows analysts to monitor gas costs over time, smart contract calls and activities, multi-chain analysis of software development kits, and integration with traditional financial record processing systems. You can determine the active token and contract. And applications in Polygon.

2 / Blockchain is part of the richest source of verifiable data, which improves developer access to Polygons datasets and helps analysts unleash enormous potential value. It’s a big step to do.

Polygon (formerly Matic) (@ 0xPolygon) May 28, 2021

Polygon prices have risen by more than 9,000% so far this year as demand for polygons has skyrocketed as the Ethereum network suffers from high transaction fees. According to aMATIC Network Explorer, it currently processes more than 5.89 million transactions per day, with the network processing a total of 122 million transactions. Currently, there are over 1 million wallets.

Transactions at Polygon cost only a few cents. In contrast, transaction costs on the Ethereum blockchain hit an all-time high of over $ 64 this month, before plunging. Polygon aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions on Ethereum using a Layer 2 sidechain blockchain that runs in parallel with the main ETH blockchain.

Users can deposit ETH into Polygon Bridge smart contracts, interact with users within the Polygon chain, and later return to the main Ethereum network. Earlier this month, billionaire Mark Cuban invested in the project.

